13abc.com
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
Reward offered for information on west Toledo hit-and-run that killed one Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group at Carmel's Mexican Restaurant in west Toledo is offering a $4,000 reward for information about the driver who hit and killed Johnny Gill, a regular patron, on Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, Gill, 72, was found unconscious by officers in the street...
13abc.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
No ties between suspect and victim of Dollar Tree murder: Police
Police say evidence shows there was no connection, relationship or previous ties between the suspect and victim of the Dollar Tree murder that happened earlier this month.
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
Galion Inquirer
Man wanted after overnight shooting in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
13abc.com
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
Delphos man killed in Thursday night crash
MARION TOWNSHIP — A Delphos man died Thursday evening from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle traffic accident in western Allen County. According to a release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Gregory Kunz, 61, of Delphos, was traveling southbound on state Route 66 at approximately 7:45 p.m. when it veered off the left side of the roadway. The truck entered a ditch and overturned.
huroninsider.com
Perkins police report increase in mail theft
SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is reporting an increase in mail being stolen from mailboxes. In a Facebook post, police say, “These criminals are looking for business and personal checks that are being placed into mailboxes to be sent out. These criminals intercept these checks and commit fraud by ‘washing out’ information on the checks and then cashing the checks.”
hometownstations.com
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant
BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
Lima News
Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing
LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
wktn.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Two Crashes on Wednesday
Information has been provided on two crashes that occurred this past Wednesday. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the first happened at around 10:45 Wednesday morning on Township Road 114 at State Route 53. Jacob Lemaster of Ada was driving southwest on 53 when he lost control of...
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
13abc.com
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest woman for reportedly stabbing man
A Bowling Green woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. Whitney Trautman, 32, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and transported to the Wood County jail. Police were called to Trautman’s residence in the 300 block of North Summit Street, after an...
Lima News
Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday
As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
wktn.com
Train Club Raising Money to Move International Car Made Caboose
The Scioto Junction Model Train Club announced that CSX has approved its request to obtain a caboose that was manufactured at International Car in Kenton. The plan is to get the caboose lifted on a truck and then lifted onto its resting place at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. The cost...
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
