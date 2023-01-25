VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO