WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Dynamic Duo Food Cart
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is the Dynamic Duo Food Cart. You visit their website or their Facebook page to learn more.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: His Place Eatery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nothing tastes better than food that not only fills your stomach but touches your heart and soul. Friday’s “Tasty Takeout” is His Place Eatery. James Jones joined “All Indiana” to share a few popular items on the menu of the restaurant at 6916 E. 30th St. That’s at Shadeland Avenue.
Good News: Indianapolis Home Show
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Home Show has returned for its 101st year. 13Sports director Dave Calabro made it his stop this week, looking for positive, uplifting stories. We met a woman who shared that her child is making strides recovering from a medical emergency. “Zachary is my son,” she...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
WISH-TV
Grit and Grace Nation Leads Young Ladies to Excellence
Emmy award winning television anchor Fanchon Stinger will host an inaugural gala Friday, January 27 at the Lucas Oil Estate in Indianapolis for her non-profit Grit and Grace. WISH-TV special content creator Kayla Sullivan interviewed Stinger about the program and its upcoming fundraiser.
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 27, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian 52. Victory Christian Academy 40, Illiana Christian 37. W. Noble 50, Fairfield 31. Waldron 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 36. Wapahani 57, Delta 49. Washington 77, Tecumseh 62. Western Boone 40,...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
WISH-TV
Pet Pals TV: Answering your kitty questions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn to answer all your kitty questions. Just look...
WISH-TV
Over 1,400 kids waiting for mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana needs more mentors to join their team. January is National Mentor Month and over 1,400 kids in central Indiana have yet to be matched with a Big. Rachel Watts, the marketing coordinator for the organization, says the program is...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
readthereporter.com
Comfort food makes a comeback at Ford’s Garage in Noblesville
The results are in from the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot” Culinary Forecast, and comfort fare is making a comeback, landing the number two spot in macro dining trends for 2023. Ford’s Garage, the burger and beer joint inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor...
WISH-TV
Growing minds through Youth Empowered to Explore program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Youth Empowered to Explore program is working to grow young minds through unconventional learning opportunities. Charity Lewis joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about how the program is impacting the youth. More information about the program and its mission can be found...
WISH-TV
Minorities discover careers in science, aquatics
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman is taking charge to make sure youth minority groups learn the basics of swimming and water safety. Dr. Allyson Fisher, the founder of Sea Scope, joined Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about opportunities for minorities at-risk to start careers in science and aquatics.
WISH-TV
Rally in Columbus supports Asian Americans
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly a hundred people gathered at Columbus City Hall on Thursday to express support for Asian Americans and condemn hate crimes committed against them. The event was organized two weeks after an 18-year-old Indiana University student was stabbed as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus...
WISH-TV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Looking for Hotdog Fanatics
Driver Sizzlin’ Shelby and copilot Queso Dog Keila, dropped by “Life.Style.Live!” in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on the hunt for hotdog fanatics interested in being part of the next class of Wienermobile drivers. If you are interested in driving a 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels check out Wienermobile...
WISH-TV
Local artist shares special surprise for Art & Soul kickoff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local artists are kicking off the start of Black History Month in February with the Art & Soul event. Three Art & Soul events are scheduled for February: The Kickoff Exhibition, the Featured Artists Showcase, and the Mainstage Celebration. One of the artists is Jamichael Kyng...
WISH-TV
A taste of Ireland: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major film starring famous Irish actor Colin Farell was shot in Ireland, and it’s streaming on HBO Max. Dr. Conor Hogan has a little insight into the film. Hogan is the world’s leading high-performance socio-psychologist, and he joined “All Indiana” live from Ireland....
WISH-TV
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
