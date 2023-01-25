Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Seven tax levies now headed to May 2 primary ballot in Richland County
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday acknowledged the May 2 ballot will be busy with tax issues. Thankfully, they said, most are renewals of existing taxes and do not represent increases for local residents.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
hometownstations.com
Christine Steinke has her trial date set for May
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A trial date has been scheduled for a former Wapakoneta employee that allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the city. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She signed a speedy trial waiver and the court set a trial for May.
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties
LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
wktn.com
Train Club Raising Money to Move International Car Made Caboose
The Scioto Junction Model Train Club announced that CSX has approved its request to obtain a caboose that was manufactured at International Car in Kenton. The plan is to get the caboose lifted on a truck and then lifted onto its resting place at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. The cost...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Times-Bulletin
‘Thundersnow’-storm hit Van Wert Wednesday
If you thought you heard summer thunderstorm rumbles late Wednesday morning you were probably correct. A unique but not totally unheard of phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow,’ occurred in the local area between 10:30 a.m. and noon. It was caused by the instability and intensity of the low pressure that created the snowstorm.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant
BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
wktn.com
MLJ Library Holding Virtual Chat with Author
The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library is holding a virtual chat with author Randall Munroe. It is scheduled to start at 2pm on Tuesday January 31. Munroe is a New York Times bestselling author. His latest work is What If 2?. You can register for the chat and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board is opening a public hearing for comment on the approval of what would be the largest solar facility in the nation, 800 MW, overtaking the 690 MW Gemini Solar project in Nevada. The project represents an investment of at least $1 billion, said developer Savion.
Over 270 houses, commercial buildings set to be demolished in Miami Valley
Hundreds of buildings, from houses to commercial structures, will be demolished as part of Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. 599 dilapidated and abandoned structures across 15 counties in Ohio will be demolished so that the land can be “reused for new businesses, housing, or...
13abc.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
hometownstations.com
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
hometownstations.com
Second Van Wert man charged in 2022 armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Another Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 20-year-old Kaiden Gilbert pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and theft. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time the suspects, Gilbert and 19-year-old Johnathon Miller, had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it sending the victim to the hospital. Miller also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in February on his charges. Gilbert will be sentenced in March.
Comments / 0