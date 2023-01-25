Read full article on original website
Related
In SC, pinball is banned for children. A new law could change that
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill recently introduced at the South Carolina state house would repeal an age old law that prohibits those 18 years old or younger from playing pinball. South Carolina's Pinball Community is booming, according to Fredrick Richardson, who owns Bang Back Pinball Lounge in Five Points.
South Carolina representative explains proposed bill to prevent teaching about slave owners
Six state Republicans proposed the bill to ban critical race theory, a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism.
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
abccolumbia.com
State Transportation officials start resurfacing work on 90 miles of SC Interstates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready for some major changes on the state’s interstates. The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that work is now underway to resurface nearly 90 miles of SC’s interstate highways. Part of the project involves resurfacing on major freight and transit areas including...
Stopping ‘repeat criminals’ high on Gov. McMaster’s agenda as he starts new term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants state lawmakers to crack down on repeat criminal offenders. The governor used a chunk of his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night to focus on a problem that has plagued the state for years — people suspected or convicted of committing violent crimes who get […]
abccolumbia.com
S.C. law enforcement agencies respond as Tyre Nichols protests grow
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The violent beating death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols is sparking a national outcry in various cities across the country. Many shocked, saddened and upset over the circumstances surrounding the Tennessean’s arrest and death three days after being pulled over by police for allegedly driving reckless.
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
SLED chief calls Tyre Nichols’ death ‘shocking and disgusting,’ urges peaceful protest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel called the death of Tyre Nichols “shocking and disgusting,” and urged people to protest peacefully. 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man, died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7. “Police officers must be held to the highest […]
Chuck Todd explains how important South Carolina is to Republicans running for president
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's less than two years out from the 2024 presidential election. There have been reports swirling around about some public figures like Nikki Haley to Ron DeSantis to Liz Cheney who may throw their hats into the ring, but not many considering how close it is to Election Day.
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
crbjbizwire.com
SCACED President & CEO, Bernie Mazyck, appointed Chair of Federal Reserve of Richmond
CHARLESTON, S.C. —The Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (“Richmond Fed”) appointed Bernie Mazyck, President & CEO of the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED), as Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte Board on December 8, 2022.
abcnews4.com
Bottom of the cigarette pack: New report ranks SC near last in tobacco use and prevention
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco report for South Carolina overnight, and it reveals the Palmetto State is among the worst in the nation at preventing tobacco use. It has been a nationwide effort by the American Lung Association to try to...
abccolumbia.com
2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Three chefs have been appointed to serve as South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2023. This the ninth year of the program. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced the news, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish. The...
WLTX.com
SC House panel takes up controversial education bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A House education panel advanced a bill Tuesday that could change what is being taught in South Carolina Schools. The "South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act" would prohibit teaching that an individual is inherently "privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive", among other requirements. However, the...
abccolumbia.com
Thousands of students, educators to march at school choice rally
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The largest school choice awareness rally in South Carolina history will be happening tomorrow, Jan. 25. Beginning at 11:15 a.m., more than 1,500 students, parents, and educators will march from the USC Alumni Center to the steps of the SC Capitol to raise K—12 school choice awareness. The rally will begin at 11:45 a.m.
wfxb.com
“Carolina Squat” Proposed Ban
South Carolina lawmakers are still attempting to ban the “Carolina Squat”. The squat is an adjustment to the front part of a vehicle by raising it higher than the rear. Voting on the presented ban is expected to start Tuesday within the Senate. The topic is considered to...
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
Are you disappointed that the State isn't seeking death penalty for Murdaugh?
Arguably, The highest profile murder trial in South Carolina’s history is underway in the Low Country. Once a power brokering attorney, now turned Murder suspect Alex Murdaugh has been in court this week.
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
Comments / 24