South Carolina State

Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes

(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

S.C. law enforcement agencies respond as Tyre Nichols protests grow

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The violent beating death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols is sparking a national outcry in various cities across the country. Many shocked, saddened and upset over the circumstances surrounding the Tennessean’s arrest and death three days after being pulled over by police for allegedly driving reckless.
MEMPHIS, TN
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Three chefs have been appointed to serve as South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2023. This the ninth year of the program. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced the news, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

SC House panel takes up controversial education bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A House education panel advanced a bill Tuesday that could change what is being taught in South Carolina Schools. The "South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act" would prohibit teaching that an individual is inherently "privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive", among other requirements. However, the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Thousands of students, educators to march at school choice rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The largest school choice awareness rally in South Carolina history will be happening tomorrow, Jan. 25. Beginning at 11:15 a.m., more than 1,500 students, parents, and educators will march from the USC Alumni Center to the steps of the SC Capitol to raise K—12 school choice awareness. The rally will begin at 11:45 a.m.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxb.com

“Carolina Squat” Proposed Ban

South Carolina lawmakers are still attempting to ban the “Carolina Squat”. The squat is an adjustment to the front part of a vehicle by raising it higher than the rear. Voting on the presented ban is expected to start Tuesday within the Senate. The topic is considered to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
WYFF4.com

Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

