Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
Amid ‘Rick and Morty’ Justin Roiland misconduct allegations some recall why Dan Harmon left Twitter in 2018
Revelations and claims about Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland have rocked the once-zealous fanbase to the core and left many speculating whether or not the series can survive the multiple allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior of its creator and showrunner. And now the new shadow of misconduct, not to mention the conversations being had about Roiland online are also causing show co-creator Dan Harmon‘s own history of misconduct to re-emerge and have many wondering exactly why Harmon left the Twitter platform nearly five years ago.
Adult Swim announces ‘Rick and Morty’ will continue without Justin Roiland
It has been a tumultuous few weeks for Justin Roiland. The star recently appeared in court for domestic violence allegations, and several people have come forward saying that the creator acted inappropriately toward them, with some posting pictures of DMs they say Roiland sent. This has left fans of Rick and Morty wondering what will happen to the show, and today Adult Swim broke their silence on the issue, confirming that the show will move ahead without Roiland’s input.
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast
Justin Roiland, co-creator, executive producer and star of Adult Swim’s flagship animated series Rick and Morty, is no longer in business with the Warner Bros Discovery brand on the heel of serious domestic violence allegations against him coming to light earlier this month. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Following Roiland’s exit, Rick and Morty will continue, with title characters, which had been voiced by Roiland, recast. Co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon, the hit series received a massive 70-episode order in 2018 when Adult Swim also signed new long-term deals with Roiland...
Is Adult Swim using its ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ renewal to pull the focus away from Justin Roiland?
A surreal anthropomorphic animated series from Adult Swim was just renewed after eight whole years without being on air, returning for its 12th season. Aqua Teen Hunger Force premiered at the start of the millennium in 2000, lasting until 2015, when it aired its final season on the small screen. To everyone’s surprise, the revival news of the trailblazing series arrived at a susceptible time for the comedy channel, right as Rick & Morty‘s Justin Roiland and Adult Swim parted ways.
Hulu and Adult Swim Cut Ties With Justin Roiland After Domestic Abuse Charges
Adult Swim has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator just over a week after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. NBC News first reported on January 12 that Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit in Orange County in 2020.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans share hilarious auditions to be Justin Roiland’s replacement voice
A few short hours ago, we learned that Adult Swim had cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, and the showrunner would no longer be involved in the series going forward, which is set to continue for at least a seventh season. Naturally, Roiland left a bit of...
The Nihilism of Rick and Morty Will Help The Show Survive Without Justin Roiland
Adult Swim announced Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland will no longer be associated with the show following news of his felony domestic violence allegations and he also resigned at Squanch Games, ending his involvement with High on Life. Rick and Morty will carry on by recasting voice actors while all other crew members continue to work on the show. That means co-creator Dan Harmon will become the sole executive producer of the show.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to End With Season 14
CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" will conclude with Season 14, TheWrap has learned. The long-running procedural's series finale is set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 14. "For 14 seasons, NCIS: LOS ANGELES has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."
‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More
Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
Fans want a popular TikToker to replace 'Rick and Morty' co-founder Justin Roiland in 'Adult Swim' series
"He was interviewing people for his job without even knowing it lol," a top comment on a video of Roiland critiquing "Rick and Morty" impressions reads.
Everything to Know About Wolf Pack, the Supernatural Series by Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis
From the cast to the premiere date, here's what to know about the Paramount+ series executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack? Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor. Wolf Pack...
Jason Segel is totally down for a How I Met Your Father cameo: 'Those people changed my life'
Raise a glass: Jason Segel is down to bar-hop from MacLaren's Pub to Pemberton's Bar again. The actor starred as the goofy, affable, and overall nice guy Marshall Eriksen on the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons. Now he has revealed that he'd be open to reprising the character for a cameo on its Hulu spin-off series, How I Met Your Father, if the opportunity presents itself. The reason? He loves the team behind it.
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
TikTok's Rick And Morty Impersonator Thanks Fans For Backing Him As Justin Roiland's Replacement
Viral Rick and Morty impersonator Sean Kelly thanked fans for backing him as a possible replacement following Justin Roiland's dismissal.
‘Homeland’ Executive Producer Meredith Stiehm Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning producer and writer Meredith Stiehm has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Stiehm won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series for her work as an executive producer on “Homeland.” The series also won a Golden Globe, WGA and Peabody Award for best drama series. Additionally, she also received a range of Emmy nominations for writing and producing critically acclaimed series like “NYPD Blue” and “ER.” The writer jumpstarted her career in 1994 by submitting a script, “The Letter,” to the Emmy-nominated comedy drama series “Northern Exposure.” The move prompted her two-year stint on the popular teen nighttime...
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
Liz Garbus Set To Direct and EP Untitled Orphan Project For Hulu That Stars Ellen Pompeo
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus is set to direct and executive produce the Untitled Orphan Project that’s in the works for Hulu. The ABC Signature drama will star Ellen Pompeo and is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts who they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. The real-life story has drawn parallels to the 2009 horror movie Orphan. The plan is to produce an eight-episode limited series. Pompeo will executive produce through her production...
