Stanislaus County authorities investigating death of a water district board member
The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a water district board member in western Stanislaus County.
Julie Davis, 53, a former president of the Western Hills Water District at Diablo Grande, was reported missing last week.
A sheriff’s spokesman said Davis’ body was found Thursday, Jan. 19, inside her car along a road in the western part of the county. Investigators made a preliminary determination that the cause of death was a self-inflicted injury, said Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
“The detectives are still investigating to make sure nothing is suspicious,” Schwartz said.
Davis was appointed to the water district board in late 2020 to fill a vacancy and later became board president.
She operated a real estate business at Diablo Grande.
Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services offers assistance for people who are feeling suicidal or are concerned about a loved one. Call 209-558-4600.
The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by simply dialing 988.
