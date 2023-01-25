Stanislaus County authorities investigating death of a water district board member

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a water district board member in western Stanislaus County.

Julie Davis, 53, a former president of the Western Hills Water District at Diablo Grande, was reported missing last week.

A sheriff’s spokesman said Davis’ body was found Thursday, Jan. 19, inside her car along a road in the western part of the county. Investigators made a preliminary determination that the cause of death was a self-inflicted injury, said Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

“The detectives are still investigating to make sure nothing is suspicious,” Schwartz said.

Davis was appointed to the water district board in late 2020 to fill a vacancy and later became board president.

She operated a real estate business at Diablo Grande.

Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services offers assistance for people who are feeling suicidal or are concerned about a loved one. Call 209-558-4600.

The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by simply dialing 988.