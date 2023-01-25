Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
High PFAS Levels Found in Wells Near West Tisbury Fire Station
A state Department of Environmental Protection investigation found the West Tisbury fire station to be a contributor of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to the area’s groundwater supply, affecting nearby wells. The discovery may put the town on the hook for the cleanup bill, potentially costing thousands of dollars.
capeandislands.org
Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges
More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Planning Board Reviews Navigator Homes Project
The Edgartown Planning Board weighed in on the proposed Navigator Homes skilled nursing and workforce housing facility this week, seeking to address both town concerns and those of abutters. The project was approved by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in November, and aims to resolve Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s needs for skilled...
vineyardgazette.com
Keeping It Clean on the Island Septic Scene
On a boulder-peppered hill in Chilmark, a septic system is near completion. Tons of dense clay have been excavated and in its place a mess of tubes and concrete boxes now sit. Only one step is left: the septic must contend with Coop. As melted snow turned the clay to...
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Nuclear Decommissioning, Title 5, and the State of the Waters
Between Holtec’s reaffirmed commitment to seeking permits that would allow it to discharge wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay, public hearings on the state’s proposed changes to Title 5 septic regulations, and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s State of the Waters report, it has been packed week for discussion on the Cape Cod region’s waters. APCC Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss nuclear power, septic systems, and where the Cape’s declining water quality is heading.
capeandislands.org
New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why
As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
Turnto10.com
Explosives bring down stack at former power plant in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A smokestack at a former power plant in New Bedford was demolished on Friday. The smokestack at the former NSTAR power plant came down in less than 30 seconds. It was previously scheduled to be imploded in December, but strong winds led to a...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department responds to structure fire on West Hill Road
“Yesterday morning ay 0824 hrs, the New Bedford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 123 West Hill Rd. This structure is a two-story, wood-frame structure with four living units. The fire originated in a first-floor apartment and charged the building with smoke. The fire which originated in a...
East Bridgewater yards flooded after dam breaks in Halifax
EAST BRIDGEWATER - Several East Bridgewater residents woke up Friday to something they've never seen before, their homes surrounded by water on Robbins Road. "It was up another two feet, in 30minutes up another two feet," said Lisa Jazon who rushed to get sandbags around her property but was too late. "The air conditioning unit and an oil tank outside has no damage that we can tell, but we haven't turned them on since they're surrounded by water," said Jazon. Water got into Chris Hill's home damaging flooring and furniture as he also watched the water steadily...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
vineyardgazette.com
Shared Vision
At its meeting on Jan. 24 the West Tisbury affordable housing committee unanimously agreed that the development of the affordable housing land at 401 State Road should help meet the needs of the Island’s exploding population of aging adults. Eight apartments to be built there will be three 2-bedroom...
vineyardgazette.com
Community Health
The announcement this week that more decision-making for the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and other community hospitals will be shifted to their parent corporation is being billed as an efficiency move that won’t affect patient care. We can only hope that’s true. The Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket hospitals...
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
Eater
Slurp Oysters All Winter Long at Island Creek’s New Indoor Raw Bar
The oyster obsessives at Island Creek Oysters are adding an indoor raw bar to their sprawling farm operation on the South Shore. There’s been an outdoor raw bar available for years at the farm — which is located at 403 Washington Street, in Duxbury — but this will be the first time that customers have access to a year-round raw bar on site. The bar, which opens on Friday, January 27, is stocked with Island Creek’s own oysters as well as Aunt Dotty oysters from nearby Saquish, plus other comforting seafood dishes including clam chowder, ceviche, and a seafood cocktail with oysters, shrimp, salmon, and clams. The warmly lit, wood-paneled space is dotted with couches and cushions to lounge on while looking out across Duxbury Bay.
Eligible MA Homeowners & Renters Could Receive Something Extra!
Massachusetts residents: Did you know that you can pick up some extra "MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH! How you ask? Here's the scoop on this optimistic piece of good news: Up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants courtesy of the Homeowner Assistance Fund which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States as this benefit prevents COVID-related housing instability. The federally funded program provides much needed relief given the criteria through state administrators.
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville FD, EMS, respond to fire alarm, truck accident; warn residents about CO exposure
1:56 am – A pickup truck failed to navigate the intersection of County and Highland Rd. The adult male driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. 5:31 am – Firefighters were called to a Lakeside Ave home when a...
Looking for locally grown foods? Find a winter Farmers Market
Despite a limited growing season, Farmers Markets in Massachusetts are still available during the winter months.
Comments / 0