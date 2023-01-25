Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Doc Rivers on son-in-law Seth Curry scoring 32 for Nets off bench: 'I wanted to smack him. I'm not kidding'
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t care for watching his son-in-law Seth Curry drop a season-high 32 points off the bench for the opposing Nets.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
"I’m a different person now since that happened" - Mike Tyson on how Kobe Bryant's tragic death affected him
Boxing legend Mike Tyson made a shocking life confession following the tragic death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant.
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
NBA Trade Rumors: If nothing else arises, Miami Heat should revisit Josh Richardson
The Miami Heat are in an “alright” spot as the NBA’s traditional “halfway point” approaches. Though it isn’t quite numerically correct, most see the NBA’s All-Star Break as the end of the first half of regular-season play and the beginning of that pivotal second half.
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
TMZ.com
Robert Horry Ejected From Son's H.S. Basketball Game For Heckling Refs
7x NBA champ Robert Horry was ejected from his son's basketball game Friday night for screaming "you suck" at the referees, and TMZ Sports has video of the incident. 52-year-old Horry's son Christian is a junior at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in L.A., where he is a star guard. Harvard-Westlake was playing St. Francis in Flintridge, CA Friday night.
“Must watch TV, every time I catch him I'm never disappointed” - Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson pick their NBA highlight machines
The two former NBA players shared their picks.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar congratulates Breanna Stewart for calling attention to WNBA travel issues
Top free agent Breanna Stewart's proposition to subsidize charter flights for WNBA players was met with support from all over the league and beyond. On Thursday morning, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar weighed in. "Been there - done that & played at the highest levels. Today'sNBA players never had to deal...
Miami Heat the best defensive team in the league over last 10 games
The Miami Heat are chugging along in their schedule, trying to stack as many wins as they can before it’s all wrapped up, securing their place in the postseason. And the way they are going about it bodes well for their hopes to do just that. With the Miami...
Former Eagles assistant lands new job as Panthers head coach
Well, none of us thought that Frank Reich would be without a job for long, did we? The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and head coach of the Indianapolis Colts will take the reigns in Charlotte, North Carolina as the sixth coach in Carolina Panthers history (or the eighth if you’re counting two interims, Perry Fewell and Steve Wilks).
Joel Embiid Said Nic Claxton Was Scared To Repeat 'Something He Shouldn't Have Said'
Joel Embiid revealed that Nic Claxton said something to him that he shouldn't have, and then wouldn't repeat it when Embiid confronted him about it.
Best NFL prop bets for Conference Championship Sunday (Ride with Joe Burrow)
The top two teams in the AFC and NFC will go to war on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will kick-off at 3pm et, and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30pm et. If you’re looking for some fun player props to bet...
LeBron James’s Game-Worn Jersey From His 2013 NBA Championship Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $3.7 Million
LeBron James is used to making history. But the Lakers forward doesn’t even need to be present for his history-making. On Friday, the NBA star’s jersey from his spectacular Game 7 NBA Finals championship victory in 2013 for a record-breaking $3.7 million. The Miami Heat uni shattered the previous record paid for a game-worn James jersey, $630,000 for his 2020 NBA All-Star Game top. “Today’s tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James’ career, where he is in arm’s reach of clenching the all-time points record—one of the NBA’s most revered accolades,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and collectibles,...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0