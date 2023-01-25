ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1

Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Robert Horry Ejected From Son's H.S. Basketball Game For Heckling Refs

7x NBA champ Robert Horry was ejected from his son's basketball game Friday night for screaming "you suck" at the referees, and TMZ Sports has video of the incident. 52-year-old Horry's son Christian is a junior at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in L.A., where he is a star guard. Harvard-Westlake was playing St. Francis in Flintridge, CA Friday night.
FanSided

Former Eagles assistant lands new job as Panthers head coach

Well, none of us thought that Frank Reich would be without a job for long, did we? The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and head coach of the Indianapolis Colts will take the reigns in Charlotte, North Carolina as the sixth coach in Carolina Panthers history (or the eighth if you’re counting two interims, Perry Fewell and Steve Wilks).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Robb Report

LeBron James’s Game-Worn Jersey From His 2013 NBA Championship Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $3.7 Million

LeBron James is used to making history. But the Lakers forward doesn’t even need to be present for his history-making. On Friday, the NBA star’s jersey from his spectacular Game 7 NBA Finals championship victory in 2013 for a record-breaking $3.7 million. The Miami Heat uni shattered the previous record paid for a game-worn James jersey, $630,000 for his 2020 NBA All-Star Game top. “Today’s tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James’ career, where he is in arm’s reach of clenching the all-time points record—one of the NBA’s most revered accolades,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and collectibles,...
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy