KLTV
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
Contractor wanted after allegedly scamming elderly Polk County woman out of $28k
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A contractor out of Kingwood has allegedly scammed a Polk County elderly woman out of $28,000. According to Polk County officials, Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez is under investigation after having an elderly woman pay him $28,000 up front and never returning to finish or even start the job he was paid […]
STOP Trying to Bring Drugs to Inmates in Anderson County, Texas
It seems like it would be common sense to not try and bring drugs and other contraband into a law enforcement facility. Drugs are illegal, and trying to sneak drugs or other items into a jail facility could end up in some very serious charges. One person is learning that lesson the hard way as the Anderson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office intercepted a suspect vehicle that was intending to bring illegal items to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) Prison Unit.
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
Anderson County deputies seize narcotics, cell phones from vehicle attempting to deliver items to prison
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Anderson County deputies intercepted a car with meth, tobacco, marijuana and 30 cell phones inside that was on its way to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, officials said in a Facebook post. According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the seizure included over...
3 people arrested in connection with assault, kidnapping in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The SWAT team and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for accusations of assault and kidnapping at a home on Greenville Street in Wells Tuesday night. According to a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the three suspects were arrested in connection to...
KLTV
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Each year in the U.S. 1,300 children die from accidental gun shots and many more are seriously injured according to the Children’s Hospital. Accidental gun violence ranks fourth leading cause in the nation of death for children. “You’ve seen tragic stories all around the country...
KLTV
Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
East Texas News
Edgar transferred to Wainwright
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – On Tuesday, January 10, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Matthew Hoy Edgar, convicted for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, is now imprisoned at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
Georgia-Pacific Helps Equip Corrigan PD With Life-Saving Devices
💖Many Corrigan Police vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators. 💖Defibrillators can be a life-saving device for someone having a cardiac arrest. 💖A generous donation by Georgia-Pacific made this purchase possible. Over the past several years, defibrillators are becoming a common site at schools, businesses, and other public...
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
KLTV
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Nacogdoches recorded its first Legacy Class largemouth bass of the 2023 Toyota ShareLunker collection season when angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon. York’s catch was certified at 13.51 pounds and is the second overall Legacy Class fish donated to the program this year. Nacogdoches has now produced a Legacy Class fish in three of the last four collection seasons.
KLTV
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - Over 100 students gathered at the Rusk High School gym to pack meals for kids across the U.S. border. Cherokee County FFA chapters and area 4 - H clubs volunteered their time for ‘Kids Against Hunger’ Thursday morning. Filling up meal packets with nutritious...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Closed Due to Water Line Break
A water line break is creating issues today Angelina College. As a result, officials with Angelina College have notified their staff and students that their Lufkin campus is closed for the remainder of the day (Thursday, January 26). Because of the water line break, there is no water available on...
KLTV
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD fourth grade students gathered at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center for STEM Fest on Friday. The festival is an opportunity to introduce the fourth graders to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs through fun activities. Suzy Jungmann, STEM coordinator for the district, said this...
