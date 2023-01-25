ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

KLTV

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

STOP Trying to Bring Drugs to Inmates in Anderson County, Texas

It seems like it would be common sense to not try and bring drugs and other contraband into a law enforcement facility. Drugs are illegal, and trying to sneak drugs or other items into a jail facility could end up in some very serious charges. One person is learning that lesson the hard way as the Anderson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office intercepted a suspect vehicle that was intending to bring illegal items to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) Prison Unit.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
WILLIS, TX
KLTV

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Each year in the U.S. 1,300 children die from accidental gun shots and many more are seriously injured according to the Children’s Hospital. Accidental gun violence ranks fourth leading cause in the nation of death for children. “You’ve seen tragic stories all around the country...
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year

Family of slain Lufkin teen speaks about sentencing of JaccBoyWorld gang member. Trina Jackson speaks about the sentences given to D'Corian Haywood, who plead guilty on Friday to the murder of Jackson's little brother, Damarion Glenn. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at the East Texas...
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Edgar transferred to Wainwright

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – On Tuesday, January 10, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Matthew Hoy Edgar, convicted for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, is now imprisoned at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Georgia-Pacific Helps Equip Corrigan PD With Life-Saving Devices

💖Many Corrigan Police vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators. 💖Defibrillators can be a life-saving device for someone having a cardiac arrest. 💖A generous donation by Georgia-Pacific made this purchase possible. Over the past several years, defibrillators are becoming a common site at schools, businesses, and other public...
CORRIGAN, TX
KLTV

Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Nacogdoches recorded its first Legacy Class largemouth bass of the 2023 Toyota ShareLunker collection season when angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon. York’s catch was certified at 13.51 pounds and is the second overall Legacy Class fish donated to the program this year. Nacogdoches has now produced a Legacy Class fish in three of the last four collection seasons.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
US105

Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week

This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
ONALASKA, TX
KLTV

Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD fourth grade students gathered at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center for STEM Fest on Friday. The festival is an opportunity to introduce the fourth graders to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs through fun activities. Suzy Jungmann, STEM coordinator for the district, said this...
LUFKIN, TX

