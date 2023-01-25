Read full article on original website
Arrest made in stabbing death of man at Otay Valley Regional Park
An 18-year-old man is in custody and faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Chula Vista man whose body was discovered in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend.
FBI San Diego: Man suspected in attempted bank robbery turns himself in
A man suspected of attempting to rob a bank in National City surrendered to the Escondido Police Department, the FBI in San Diego announced Tuesday.
Man shot near City Heights park
One person was shot near a park Tuesday in San Diego's Fairmount Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Police Searching for Suspect After Pursuit in La Mesa
Police were searching Tuesday for a motorist who led police on a short chase in La Mesa. Around 10 p.m. Monday, the La Mesa Police Department attempted to pull over a speeding driver over, but the motorist fled, running several stop signs before crashing into a parked car and a fence near Blue Lake and East Lake drives, police said.
Police: Woman arrested for 'smacking' child in Coronado, fighting with citizens
CORONADO, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Coronado for public child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime. Coronado Police Department received reports of a 41-year-old woman who was "smacking" a child near 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado, Coronado police shared in a social media post.
NBC San Diego
Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree
A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
NBC San Diego
Family Members Found Missing Man's Body in Otay Valley Park; 18-Year-Old Arrested: San Diego Police
The San Diego Police Department announced the identity of a man found stabbed to death in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend, and the arrest of a suspect in the victim's alleged killing. The body of Jose Gonzalez, a 49-year-old from Chula Vista who was reported missing on Saturday,...
Former swim Instructor is headed to trial on charges of molesting students
Nick Piazza is charged with inappropriately touching 3 children. One at a swim school, and the other two at private homes.
Masked man robs recycling center at gunpoint
A man robbed a South County recycling center at gunpoint Monday morning, police officials said.
Destroyed playground in San Diego neighborhood the latest symbol of city neglect, locals say
A playground in Mount Hope has gone unfixed for more than a year after it was destroyed leaving families in the southeast San Diego neighborhood with an empty space and no arrests. Dennis V. Allen Park, named after a Black activist who founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, was...
Car leads police on chase, crashes in La Mesa
A car led officers on a pursuit Monday night that ended in a crash in a La Mesa neighborhood, police said.
Why has the City of San Diego taken 4 years to replace a light post near schools?
SAN DIEGO — Jeanne Hoey owns a property near Regents Road in University City that she rents out to tenants. In 2019, she says her tenants told her a car crashed into a light post that used to be near Berino Court and Arriba. It has never been replaced.
Shopping mall fire in El Cajon under investigation, arson suspected
Arson investigators are looking into a blaze that began at a strip mall in El Cajon early Sunday, after a fire spread from several pallets to a nearby business.
Washington Examiner
San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured
A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
Woman, 18, injured in roll-over crash into La Mesa apartment parking lot
An 18-year-old woman was injured in an accident Sunday night, after her vehicle rolled over into a La Mesa apartment complex parking lot.
City of El Cajon launches new program to help non-emergency 911 callers
Before Tuesday, when you call 911, an ambulance and firefighters are automatically sent to you. But now, non-life-threatening calls will be triage nurses.
Pink party bus cruises through San Diego offering door-to-door doggy service
SAN DIEGO — Instead of leaving your dog at home all day while you go to work, you might consider sending your pet on a pink party bus. In this Zevely Zone, I rode along with Precious Petcare San Diego. If you are a pet owner with a busy work week, this is a door-to-door doggy service for you.
KPBS
San Diego County animal rescue groups expose backyard doodle breeder
Editor's Note: The following story contains explicit details about animal abuse, which some readers may find disturbing. Lauren Botticelli has seen her share of animals in dire straits. It's part what she signed up for as the head of the Animal Pad, an animal rescue organization in La Mesa. But...
Coast News
Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park
OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
