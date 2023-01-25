ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Searching for Suspect After Pursuit in La Mesa

Police were searching Tuesday for a motorist who led police on a short chase in La Mesa. Around 10 p.m. Monday, the La Mesa Police Department attempted to pull over a speeding driver over, but the motorist fled, running several stop signs before crashing into a parked car and a fence near Blue Lake and East Lake drives, police said.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured

A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park

OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
OCEANSIDE, CA

