Radnor Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DELCO.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Some School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Gov. Shapiro Signs Executive Order, Creating New State Office to Spur Economic Growth and Foster Innovation

Business leader and entrepreneur Ben Kirshner, right, will lead the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity, a new office created by Gov. Josh Shapiro, center, to spur economic growth. Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Data Analytics Graduates Research Risk Tolerance Through Assistantship

Penn State Great Valley students find a variety of ways to apply their skills outside of the classroom, including through part-time research assistantships to assist faculty. For recent Master of Professional Studies in Data Analytics graduates Abhay Chamu Haridas and Rudraksh Mishra, the knowledge they’ve gained from their assistantships has been invaluable in many ways.
EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review

A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening in Abington

Nothing Bundt Cakes held a Grand Opening today for their new location at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The opening comes on the heels of Community Appreciation Week, a series of events which honored and thanked local public servants. Public servants were able to show their badges or business cards and receive 10 percent off all purchases on their designated days.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Florida Gov. DeSantis Receives Award in Philadelphia Amid Protests

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday amid protests from city leaders, activists and community members. SkyForce10 was over the scene as DeSantis arrived and entered the Union League of Philadelphia on 140 South Broad Street early Tuesday evening. Philadelphia police moved barricades around the building’s entrance at Sansom Street. Protesters gathered at the entrance and Sansom Street was blocked at Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

City Dwellers Try Remote Work in Rural Pennsylvania

A new initiative is attempting to capitalize on the massive shift to remote work that took place during the pandemic and help solve the issue of sustained population decline in rural Pennsylvania, writes Samantha Spengler for the Philadelphia Magazine. The Wilds Are Working program offers city dwellers in the Keystone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
uwchlan.com

Eagle Disposal to Transition to AJ Blosenski Starting February 1, 2023

Effective February 1st, Eagle Disposal's sister company, AJ Blosenski, will be taking over the management of trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup in Uwchlan Township. AJ Blosenski and Eagle Disposal are owned by the parent company Waste Connections, and this change is being made to provide the best possible service to Uwchlan Township. There will be no changes to the trash pickup schedule as part of this process. Click Here for additional information on trash and recycling pickup in Uwchlan Township.
UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, PA
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

