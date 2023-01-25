Effective February 1st, Eagle Disposal's sister company, AJ Blosenski, will be taking over the management of trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup in Uwchlan Township. AJ Blosenski and Eagle Disposal are owned by the parent company Waste Connections, and this change is being made to provide the best possible service to Uwchlan Township. There will be no changes to the trash pickup schedule as part of this process. Click Here for additional information on trash and recycling pickup in Uwchlan Township.

UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO