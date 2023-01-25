Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Onward State
Four Penn State Alums Nominated To Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Cabinet
Since Josh Shapiro’s victory in the Pennsylvania race for governor in November, he’s had some time to prepare his respective cabinet for the next four years in office. Among the appointees are a handful of Penn State alums ready to lead the Commonwealth under Shapiro. Russell Redding: Secretary...
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Some School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
Gov. Shapiro Signs Executive Order, Creating New State Office to Spur Economic Growth and Foster Innovation
Business leader and entrepreneur Ben Kirshner, right, will lead the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity, a new office created by Gov. Josh Shapiro, center, to spur economic growth. Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and...
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
Data Analytics Graduates Research Risk Tolerance Through Assistantship
Penn State Great Valley students find a variety of ways to apply their skills outside of the classroom, including through part-time research assistantships to assist faculty. For recent Master of Professional Studies in Data Analytics graduates Abhay Chamu Haridas and Rudraksh Mishra, the knowledge they’ve gained from their assistantships has been invaluable in many ways.
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review
A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
Philadelphia Inquirer calls Ron DeSantis receiving local prestigious award 'a step backwards'
The Philadelphia Inquirer published an editorial Wednesday that criticized the Union League of Philadelphia's decision to award Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with their gold medal.
Main Line Media News
Lower Merion, Haverford reach deal to use Polo Field for Black Rock Middle School
LOWER MERION — In what could portend an important shift in plans to demolish a wooded area along with some historic buildings in Villanova, Lower Merion and Haverford officials have reached a tentative agreement for students to use the Polo Field in Bryn Mawr. Under the agreement, baseball and...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Mineralys in Radnor Raises Funds for new Blood Pressure Treatment
Mineralys Therapeutics, a Radnor biopharmaceutical company is hoping to raise $100 million to develop a new high blood pressure treatment, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.
glensidelocal.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening in Abington
Nothing Bundt Cakes held a Grand Opening today for their new location at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The opening comes on the heels of Community Appreciation Week, a series of events which honored and thanked local public servants. Public servants were able to show their badges or business cards and receive 10 percent off all purchases on their designated days.
NBC Philadelphia
Florida Gov. DeSantis Receives Award in Philadelphia Amid Protests
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday amid protests from city leaders, activists and community members. SkyForce10 was over the scene as DeSantis arrived and entered the Union League of Philadelphia on 140 South Broad Street early Tuesday evening. Philadelphia police moved barricades around the building’s entrance at Sansom Street. Protesters gathered at the entrance and Sansom Street was blocked at Broad Street.
City Dwellers Try Remote Work in Rural Pennsylvania
A new initiative is attempting to capitalize on the massive shift to remote work that took place during the pandemic and help solve the issue of sustained population decline in rural Pennsylvania, writes Samantha Spengler for the Philadelphia Magazine. The Wilds Are Working program offers city dwellers in the Keystone...
Pennsylvania city one of the ‘most expensive’ for a night out: study
It’s always good to treat yourself to a night out every now and again. Such a night may cost you an arm and a leg in this one Pennsylvania city, though. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania isn’t among the best states for a night out: study. Addicted.org set out to...
uwchlan.com
Eagle Disposal to Transition to AJ Blosenski Starting February 1, 2023
Effective February 1st, Eagle Disposal's sister company, AJ Blosenski, will be taking over the management of trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup in Uwchlan Township. AJ Blosenski and Eagle Disposal are owned by the parent company Waste Connections, and this change is being made to provide the best possible service to Uwchlan Township. There will be no changes to the trash pickup schedule as part of this process. Click Here for additional information on trash and recycling pickup in Uwchlan Township.
fox5ny.com
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0