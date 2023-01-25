ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

WLWT 5

Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County

ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Heavy snow early Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Miami Valley for Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties

LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
LIMA, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for entire Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 1 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Truck crashes into Clark Co. building

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A truck crashed into a Clark County building Saturday overnight. Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to the 200 block of West Pleasant Street after receiving reports of a crash, OSHP dispatch confirmed. Crews at the scene later reported that a truck crashed into the structure.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

10,000 TIRES PULLED FROM PREBLE COUNTY CREEK

(Preble County, OH)--An incredible number of old tires have been pulled from a creek that feeds the Rush Run area of Preble County. The EPA recently notified Preble County that the cleanup was taking place on private property and that a grant was helping to cover the cost. How many tires were pulled from the creek? More than 10,000 of them. The tires were piled into a large mound in a field and then removed. There’s no word on whether or not the property owner will face any penalities.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tree Board approves street tree list

SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19. The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Power restored to Centerville residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS provides school transportation across Darke County

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service to students with special needs across the county each day. Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts with the various schools, they also work closely with the Darke County Educational Service Center.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton house Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 Earlham Drive, according to a social media post from Dayton police and fire. The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. Heavy...
DAYTON, OH

