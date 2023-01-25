Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
Slushy snowfall impacts morning commute and cancels classes, but accumulations modest
Heavy snowfall hampered the morning commute Wednesday, Jan. 25, closing schools and businesses throughout the afternoon, but total accumulated snowfall ultimately fell well short of earlier projections for Logan County and the surrounding area. Snow began to fall sometime around 3 a.m. Wednesday and local schools wasted no time canceling...
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for some; Snow transitioning to rain this afternoon
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties. >>Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. Storm ends with light snow again and more scattered snow showers Thursday. DETAILED FORECAST:. TODAY: Poor visibility and driving conditions through midday. Rain/sleet...
Officials urge public to stay home in anticipation of upcoming snow
“I would double triple maybe even quadruple the amount of time I’m allowing for my commute to the car. It is just gonna be a slow go,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.
45 years later: A look back at the Blizzard of ‘78
DAYTON — This winter may have had some rough points so far, but it’s nothing compared to the blizzard of 1978. The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 is this week. The blizzard lasted three days, from Jan. 25 until Jan. 27, 1978. >>How to prevent injuries...
WLWT 5
Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County
ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Heavy snow early Wednesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Miami Valley for Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties
LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
Lima News
Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for entire Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 1 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
Truck crashes into Clark Co. building
PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A truck crashed into a Clark County building Saturday overnight. Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to the 200 block of West Pleasant Street after receiving reports of a crash, OSHP dispatch confirmed. Crews at the scene later reported that a truck crashed into the structure.
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
1017thepoint.com
10,000 TIRES PULLED FROM PREBLE COUNTY CREEK
(Preble County, OH)--An incredible number of old tires have been pulled from a creek that feeds the Rush Run area of Preble County. The EPA recently notified Preble County that the cleanup was taking place on private property and that a grant was helping to cover the cost. How many tires were pulled from the creek? More than 10,000 of them. The tires were piled into a large mound in a field and then removed. There’s no word on whether or not the property owner will face any penalities.
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
Sidney Daily News
Tree Board approves street tree list
SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19. The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
Fire at extended stay hotel in Beavercreek triggers evacuation
BEAVERCREEK — A fire at the Suburban Studios extended stay hotel in Beavercreek on Thursday night, which triggered an evacuation, is under investigation. >> Family of severely injured girl raising funds for support dog. No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, a person who...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS provides school transportation across Darke County
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service to students with special needs across the county each day. Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts with the various schools, they also work closely with the Darke County Educational Service Center.
Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton house Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 Earlham Drive, according to a social media post from Dayton police and fire. The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. Heavy...
