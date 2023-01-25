ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WAVY News 10

Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video

VIDEO ADVISORY: Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The president, vice president and governors of Maryland and Virginia were among elected officials who issued statements after officials in Tennessee released […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAVY News 10

Mark Robinson’s possible run for North Carolina governor draws a scathing attack from New York Times writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson hasn’t announced formally his campaign for governor in North Carolina, but he’s already drawing the brutal focus of a significant national voice. Robinson, the lieutenant governor and highest-ranking elected Republican in the state who is considered the front-runner for the nomination to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper in 2024, is […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Head of Virginia to NY gun trafficking conspiracy gets 6 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The head of a gun trafficking conspiracy that funneled guns from Virginia to New York has been sentenced to six years in prison. 38-year-old Joseph Alexander Johnson, who was arrested in Newport News back in 2018, used several young women to straw purchase the guns, according to the Department of Justice. Johnson marketed the weapons on Facebook and sold them to many felon and gang members in Brooklyn, prosecutors say.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

