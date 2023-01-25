Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video
VIDEO ADVISORY: Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The president, vice president and governors of Maryland and Virginia were among elected officials who issued statements after officials in Tennessee released […]
Mark Robinson’s possible run for North Carolina governor draws a scathing attack from New York Times writer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson hasn’t announced formally his campaign for governor in North Carolina, but he’s already drawing the brutal focus of a significant national voice. Robinson, the lieutenant governor and highest-ranking elected Republican in the state who is considered the front-runner for the nomination to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper in 2024, is […]
Virginia House passes Republican proposals for tighter voting laws
The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several bills Thursday to tighten voting laws in Virginia.
WAVY News 10
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
WAVY News 10
Head of Virginia to NY gun trafficking conspiracy gets 6 years in prison
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The head of a gun trafficking conspiracy that funneled guns from Virginia to New York has been sentenced to six years in prison. 38-year-old Joseph Alexander Johnson, who was arrested in Newport News back in 2018, used several young women to straw purchase the guns, according to the Department of Justice. Johnson marketed the weapons on Facebook and sold them to many felon and gang members in Brooklyn, prosecutors say.
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will soon end for good, decreasing total assistance
Those receiving assistance from SNAP benefits in Virginia will soon see a decrease in the amount they have been receiving as emergency funds are set to expire in March.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
WAVY News 10
Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million to family of man killed by VBPD
The decision was 4-3, with Chief Justice Bernard Goodwyn, Justice Wesley G. Russell Jr. and Justice Thomas Mann in dissent. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/va-supreme-court-reverses-decision-to-award-1-million-to-family-of-man-killed-by-vbpd/
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million North Carolina families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel…’is […]
North Carolina families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers stealing funds off of people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were […]
Ohio Dollar General stores temporarily shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees, the company's corporate office, and the state's attorney general were all providing different reasons.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California.
Comments / 0