Where to snowshoe around the Capital Region

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — For those looking to take advantage of the recent snowfall, there are a number of trails and state parks to explore around the Capital Region. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, all trails on DEC lands are open to cross-country skiing and snowshoeing during the winter, and many trails are actually easier to navigate in the wintertime.

There are also areas that might not be accessible in warmer months due to wet conditions. Below is a list of places to snowshoe in and around the Capital Region according to the DEC :

  • Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park
    • 133 Davis Road, Schenevus, NY 12155
    • The 2.7-mile loop travels through woods and across fields. In addition to cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, trails are also suitable for fat bikes.
  • Charleston State Forest
    • There are 22.8 miles of marked cross-country ski trails. Many of the trails create loops over moderate to rolling terrain with long and gradual climbs and descents. For some trail ideas, click here .
  • Cherry Plain State Park
    • 10 State Park Road, Petersburg, 12138
    • Snowshoe on bridle paths and hiking, biking, and nature trails along Black River Pond.
  • Featherstonhaugh State Forest
    • There are 3.7 miles of designated cross-country ski/hiking trails that are also open to snowshoers. AllTrails recommends a 2.1-mile loop trail near Duanesburg that is considered an easy route.
  • Five Rivers Environmental Education Center
    • 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar 12054
    • Cross-country and snowshoeing are allowed on all 10 miles of trails. Snowshoes are available for rental when there are at least 6 inches of snow on the ground.
  • Grafton Lakes State Park
    • 254 Grafton Lakes State Park Way, Grafton 12082
    • All trails are groomed for snowmobilers, and visitors may also snowshoe and cross-country ski.
  • Peebles Island State Park
    • 1 Delaware Avenue North, Cohoes 12047
    • Snowshoers can enjoy views of the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers while traversing miles of paths through gently rolling and wooded landscapes.
  • Thacher State Park
    • 830 Thacher Road, Vorheesville 12186
    • Over 25 miles for hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.

