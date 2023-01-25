Read full article on original website
2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
cbs17
Police remain on scene of fatal Cary hit-and-run
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department remains on scene of a busy road in the town after a fatal hit-and-run. One person has died after a vehicle struck them along Kildaire Farm Road near Advent Court and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said Thursday night.
cbs17
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
cbs17
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
cbs17
Youngsville suspects used knife to cut battery packages, stole items from Ace Hardware: police
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Youngsville Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who are believed to be involved in a larceny on Jan. 23, according to police. Police believe two men were involved with a larceny that took place at Ace Hardware located at 1120 US-1 Highway...
cbs17
Goldsboro man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint, USDOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for robbing victims through fraudulent online car advertisements, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Between August and September 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known...
cbs17
Investigators seek witnesses in December hit-and-run that killed Cumberland County deputy, NCSHP says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses in a December hit-and-run that killed a Cumberland County deputy in the line of duty. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the deputy as 23-year-old Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Although the suspect was...
cbs17
Protest against police brutality held in downtown Raleigh; activists calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality. It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street. The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
cbs17
9 vehicles stolen in 8 days: Wilson police warning of vehicle thefts, leaving cars running and unattended
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts. The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department. Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just...
cbs17
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WNCN) — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said she wasn’t prepared for what she saw when watching videos released by Memphis officials showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Memphis man, died three days after he was beaten by police...
cbs17
Victim identified in Cary hit-and-run; police looking for driver
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a large SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night. On Thursday night at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court following reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement
ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
cbs17
WANTED: Durham police looking for man who defrauded business, assaulted employee
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents. Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot...
cbs17
Raleigh 2022 crime update: Homicides up, more youth involved in violent behavior
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is reporting more homicides in 2022 than 2021 and more teenagers are getting involved in, or becoming victims of violent crime. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson announced last year’s crime stats and her top priorities for 2023 during a Raleigh City...
Mount Olive Tribune
Armed robber who used fake car ads to rob family sentenced
WILMINGTON — A Goldsboro man was sentenced Friday to 181 months in prison, five years of supervised release and more than $1,500 in financial restitution for charges associated with multiple successful and attempted armed robberies between the months of August and September 2019, sometimes using fake ads on the online application, “OfferUp,” to bring victims to a location where they were robbed and assaulted, according to a release from the Eastern District Office of the Dept. Of Justice.
cbs17
2 shot in Enfield, 1 airlifted; deputy shot at in separate incident, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident were shot at according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Christopher Guyant, told CBS 17 two people were shot at...
cbs17
Raleigh police chief addresses Taser use, de-escalation training in crime update briefing
RALEIGH N.C. – Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said transparency and training are top priorities in evaluating the use of force. During a retreat for Raleigh city council members, Patterson released 2022 crime statistics for the city and answered questions from city leaders on Friday. The presentation is in...
