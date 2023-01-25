ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena

A lawyer who sought to serve Tiger Woods with a subpoena claims the famous golfer evaded service. This week, Rory McIlroy disclosed that he had been served a subpoena by Patrick Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve. The service of the subpoena annoyed McIlroy, who has no interest in being cordial with Reed. The attorney in... The post Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf.com

Patrick Reed reveals he met Rory McIlroy at hotel: ‘I’ll take it as small victory’

Patrick Reed says Rory McIlroy saw him this time. Two days after a short golf-range confrontation between the two that featured a brush off, a LIV Golf tee toss and countless comments and memes afterward, Reed said he met McIlroy again, early Thursday morning outside of a hotel near Emirates Golf Club, where they were playing the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. This time, Reed told Irish Golfer, McIlroy was helpful.
Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play Torrey Pines Golf Course?

First opened in 1957, Torrey Pines Golf Course, which is owned and operated by the city of San Diego, has been an annual stop on the PGA Tour since 1968. And that annual stop has seen many of golf’s all-time greats walk away with a trophy, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, and, of course, Tiger Woods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf

The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
Golf Digest

Jack Burke Jr., the 1956 Masters champ, is turning 100 and still has plenty to say

Jack Burke Jr.’s voice, once commanding and direct, is softer these days. His answers to questions are less thunderous, his opinions have less of a hard edge, and his tough-love parables on golf and life are gentler. For this icon of American golf, there’s a reason for the slight transformation. On Sunday, Jan. 29, Burke will celebrate his 100th birthday. The oldest living Masters and PGA Championship winner has arrived at a place we would all like to be—at peace and satisfied.
HOUSTON, TX
Golf.com

How to watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday: Round 3 live coverage

The third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Friday at Torrey Pines. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. In Wednesday’s opening round, Sam Ryder got off to a hot start with an eight-under 64 to take a share of the early lead. But that was on the North Course. On Thursday he had to face the much more difficult South Course, hoping to hold on and stay in contention. But he did more than that.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennisuptodate.com

Journalist hits out on ESPN hiring McEnroe for Australian Open: "Now viewers are being badly shortchanged"

Tennis fans were not thrilled to hear John McEnroe commentate the Tsitsipas - Khachanov match as they perceived his effort as lacklustre. McEnroe was hired by ESPN to commentate on the Australian Open matches and tennis fans weren't really thrilled. McEnroe did not put forward his best effort as journalist Ben Rothenberg shared his thoughts on the matter as well. He kind of called out ESPN for splashing their budget on a big name despite having good talent in-house.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Golf.com

To sign or go it alone? Tour rookie weighs the pros and cons of equipment contracts

On a cloudless morning at PGA West’s Stadium Course, two PGA Tour pros rolled putts on the practice green and casually discussed a topic that has been shrouded in mystery for decades: Equipment contracts. “[Equipment contracts] don’t seem as necessary with the money we’re playing for,” one pro said...
The Associated Press

Reed fares better than McIlroy after delayed start in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Patrick Reed fared better than Rory McIlroy after some pre-tournament friction as the Dubai Desert Classic got off to a wet start Thursday with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds. Play only began at the European tour event after...
Golf.com

Rules, a new mic and one of the best lines: This Tour shot was something

Max Homa first had a word for Trevor Immelman. “Part of I wish I had your accent,” Homa said, in response to a question from the South African about what he thinks about in between shots. Homa then jabbed Colt Knost. Homa had just hit toward a left greenside...

