The third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Friday at Torrey Pines. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. In Wednesday’s opening round, Sam Ryder got off to a hot start with an eight-under 64 to take a share of the early lead. But that was on the North Course. On Thursday he had to face the much more difficult South Course, hoping to hold on and stay in contention. But he did more than that.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO