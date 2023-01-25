Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
Butch Harmon makes a prediction about Rickie Fowler after changing his swing: 'I think he'll win this year'
SAN DIEGO – When Rickie Fowler reached out to Butch Harmon and asked him to take a look at his swing, the famed golf swing instructor, who had coached the 34-year-old Fowler during the most successful years of his career, admitted that he shared a thought with many of Fowler’s ardent fans: What took so long?
Golf Digest
Nick Faldo rips Greg Norman, says LIV golfers are 'done' playing in the Ryder Cup
A legal battle to determine whether LIV golfers can still compete in DP World Tour events including the Ryder Cup continues to wage on, but in the meantime, Nick Faldo took on the role of judge and jury to deliver a swifter decision. In an interview with Jamie Weir on...
Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena
A lawyer who sought to serve Tiger Woods with a subpoena claims the famous golfer evaded service. This week, Rory McIlroy disclosed that he had been served a subpoena by Patrick Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve. The service of the subpoena annoyed McIlroy, who has no interest in being cordial with Reed. The attorney in... The post Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf.com
Patrick Reed reveals he met Rory McIlroy at hotel: ‘I’ll take it as small victory’
Patrick Reed says Rory McIlroy saw him this time. Two days after a short golf-range confrontation between the two that featured a brush off, a LIV Golf tee toss and countless comments and memes afterward, Reed said he met McIlroy again, early Thursday morning outside of a hotel near Emirates Golf Club, where they were playing the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. This time, Reed told Irish Golfer, McIlroy was helpful.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Torrey Pines Golf Course?
First opened in 1957, Torrey Pines Golf Course, which is owned and operated by the city of San Diego, has been an annual stop on the PGA Tour since 1968. And that annual stop has seen many of golf’s all-time greats walk away with a trophy, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, and, of course, Tiger Woods.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Two LIV members tied for lead in Dubai, Rory McIlroy went nuts to finish first round and play will now conclude Monday due to weather delays
Weather has wreaked havoc on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour this week. On Thursday, play was delayed due to dangerous weather while Friday’s action couldn’t start on time due to course flooding. The second round will conclude Saturday, while the third round will...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf
The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
Nick Faldo says LIV Golf players shouldn't play Ryder Cup: 'You've got to move on'
The debate over whether LIV Golf players should be eligible to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup continues to rage, and now one of the European side’s most prolific participants has added his two cents. Rory McIlroy, a Ryder Cup veteran and leader for the European side, has been...
LIV Golf Loses Yet Another High-Profile Executive As Season Two Approaches
Communications chief Jonathan Grella the latest high-profile departure from LIV Golf just ahead of second season
Golf Digest
Jack Burke Jr., the 1956 Masters champ, is turning 100 and still has plenty to say
Jack Burke Jr.’s voice, once commanding and direct, is softer these days. His answers to questions are less thunderous, his opinions have less of a hard edge, and his tough-love parables on golf and life are gentler. For this icon of American golf, there’s a reason for the slight transformation. On Sunday, Jan. 29, Burke will celebrate his 100th birthday. The oldest living Masters and PGA Championship winner has arrived at a place we would all like to be—at peace and satisfied.
GolfWRX
TOUR REPORT: Jason Day’s new Scotty Cameron, celebrity Ben Baller’s WITB, and Xander’s new 3-wood
The West Coast swing continued this week on the cliffs of San Diego at Torrey Pines for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, and we caught up with some of the top players (and celebrities) in attendance to see what clubs are in their bag, and what changes they’re making.
Golf.com
How to watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday: Round 3 live coverage
The third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Friday at Torrey Pines. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. In Wednesday’s opening round, Sam Ryder got off to a hot start with an eight-under 64 to take a share of the early lead. But that was on the North Course. On Thursday he had to face the much more difficult South Course, hoping to hold on and stay in contention. But he did more than that.
tennisuptodate.com
Journalist hits out on ESPN hiring McEnroe for Australian Open: "Now viewers are being badly shortchanged"
Tennis fans were not thrilled to hear John McEnroe commentate the Tsitsipas - Khachanov match as they perceived his effort as lacklustre. McEnroe was hired by ESPN to commentate on the Australian Open matches and tennis fans weren't really thrilled. McEnroe did not put forward his best effort as journalist Ben Rothenberg shared his thoughts on the matter as well. He kind of called out ESPN for splashing their budget on a big name despite having good talent in-house.
Golf.com
To sign or go it alone? Tour rookie weighs the pros and cons of equipment contracts
On a cloudless morning at PGA West’s Stadium Course, two PGA Tour pros rolled putts on the practice green and casually discussed a topic that has been shrouded in mystery for decades: Equipment contracts. “[Equipment contracts] don’t seem as necessary with the money we’re playing for,” one pro said...
Exclusive: LIV Golf players unwelcome at prestigious Seminole Pro-Member event
The increasingly bitter divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is now impacting a high-profile event at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Players who signed with LIV will not be welcome at next month’s Pro-Member tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The field...
Reed fares better than McIlroy after delayed start in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Patrick Reed fared better than Rory McIlroy after some pre-tournament friction as the Dubai Desert Classic got off to a wet start Thursday with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds. Play only began at the European tour event after...
'Five birdies, one bogey, no subpoenas': Max Homa, Collin Morikawa wasted no time having some fun with the McIlroy/Reed tee-throwing video
Max Homa is the golf Twitter GOAT. If you have a different opinion, you’re wrong. On Wednesday, he dropped another gem, this time referencing the Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed tee-throwing incident that lit the social media world ablaze Wednesday morning. Reed was caught on video throwing a tee at the...
Golf.com
Rules, a new mic and one of the best lines: This Tour shot was something
Max Homa first had a word for Trevor Immelman. “Part of I wish I had your accent,” Homa said, in response to a question from the South African about what he thinks about in between shots. Homa then jabbed Colt Knost. Homa had just hit toward a left greenside...
Comments / 0