ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

ArtPrize needs ‘dramatic reboot of excitement, promise and potential,’ says former executive director

By Brian McVicar
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Daddy Pete’s coming back in full swing

Thanks to an outpouring of community support, a Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening. Daddy Pete’s BBQ announced it will reopen its to-go location on Thursday, Feb. 2, approximately two weeks after the owners posted on social media they were closing it down. “Once my wife (co-founder Tarra Davis) posted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?

For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day

Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy