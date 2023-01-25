ArtPrize needs ‘dramatic reboot of excitement, promise and potential,’ says former executive director

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub
The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
Studio Park hosting cultural story time series during World of Winter festival
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Celebration Cinema and the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation are hosting a cultural story time event Sunday, Jan. 29 at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., is part of the World of Winter festival happening now...
Kent Country Club announces clubhouse renovation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent Country Club has announced a renovation of its clubhouse that will include a new casual dining and bar area, and a covered patio. The renovations began this month and are expected to be complete in May, the club said in a news release.
Council members who ousted Muskegon Heights manager absent at follow-up meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A meeting called to discuss the next steps in finding a new city manager in Muskegon Heights didn’t have a quorum because none of the council members who voted to end Troy Bell’s contract showed up. The Muskegon Heights City Council on Monday,...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gravity Taphouse has gastropub grub on the Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a late-night beer with friends or a family brunch spot near Meijer Gardens?. Gravity Taphouse Grille, at 3210 Deposit Drive NE, offers space for both those occasions and everything in-between. The taphouse is part of the RedWater Restaurants group, which also owns FireRock...
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Daddy Pete’s coming back in full swing
Thanks to an outpouring of community support, a Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening. Daddy Pete’s BBQ announced it will reopen its to-go location on Thursday, Feb. 2, approximately two weeks after the owners posted on social media they were closing it down. “Once my wife (co-founder Tarra Davis) posted...
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day
Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
Carts at Grand Rapids’ Indian Trails Golf Course are going electric
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The carts at a Grand Rapids golf course are going electric. The move from gas-powered carts to electric ones at city-owned Indian Trails Golf Course, 2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, will come with an increase to cart rental fees but also new, in-vehicle amenities. Graham Rayburn,...
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Broadway Grand Rapids is back and breaking records!
Just a few years ago, the future of live performances was in question, but now not only is the future certain – it’s bright.
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 1