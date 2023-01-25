ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two female juveniles charged with calling in bomb theat

Two female juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple threats made to Jennings High School. The two juveniles, who are not identified because of their age, were arrested on terrorizing charges and released to their parents, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The...
KPLC TV

Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter. Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In closing...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

A local man reported missing Thursday morning in Jeff Davis Parish has been found safe. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Morris Willams, 21, of Kinder was located around 4 p.m. Thursday and was being checked out by emergency medical personnel. Local authorities spent most of the...
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
KTBS

DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Additional $7.1M in Hurricane Laura money allocated to SW La.

The Federal Emergency Management Association is awarding an additional $7.1 million in federal grants for hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana. The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement includes:. $1,610,221.78 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to replace damaged road signs parishwide.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Alvin Dwayne Soileau

Alvin Dwayne Soileau, 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 6:07 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in a local care facility. Mr. Soileau was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a lifelong resident and was a 1961 graduate of LaGrange High School. Throughout the years, he worked at various grocery stores, retiring as manager of Market Basket in 2007, where he dedicated fifteen years. He was a past member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. During his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and later gardening and building. He also had a great love for animals, barbeques and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and as a gentle soul who loved his family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Opelousas Sr High School soccer team will have a game with Sam Houston High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

