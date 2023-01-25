Read full article on original website
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 23 – January 27
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 23 – January 27. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 27, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
Lake Charles American Press
Two female juveniles charged with calling in bomb theat
Two female juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple threats made to Jennings High School. The two juveniles, who are not identified because of their age, were arrested on terrorizing charges and released to their parents, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The...
KPLC TV
Car dredged from Contraband Bayou nearly 2 years after woman followed GPS into water
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning after it was submerged for nearly two years. During the May 2021 flood, many cars ended up underwater. One delivery driver was following her GPS when it led her...
Orange County jury sends man to prison for 50 years for shooting at deputies in 2020
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A jury convicted and sentenced a man this week for firing several shots at Orange County deputies nearly three years ago. Joshua Michael Sykes, 39, was sentenced Thursday to 50 years behind bars after an Orange County jury found him guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer according to prosecutor Reese Rhodes.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023.
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
KPLC TV
Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter. Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In closing...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Missing man found safe
A local man reported missing Thursday morning in Jeff Davis Parish has been found safe. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Morris Willams, 21, of Kinder was located around 4 p.m. Thursday and was being checked out by emergency medical personnel. Local authorities spent most of the...
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Police pursuit ends with crash and seizure of 10 pounds of crystal meth
A high speed pursuit in Jennings resulted in a crash and the discovery of over 10 pounds of crystal meth.
KTBS
DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
KPLC TV
In wake of recent school threats, DA’s office explains how juveniles are prosecuted
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - More and more we are seeing students make threats at schools here in Southwest Louisiana. We found out how these children are actually prosecuted. One of the advantages of being in juvenile court is that the offenders are protected from public scrutiny, meaning their criminal...
KPLC TV
10-year-old Lake Charles boy potentially saves mom after she passes out, wrecks car
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Lake Charles boy is his mother’s hero. “The lady came on and asked what happened, and I said my mom is passed out, and we got in a wreck,” Peyton Farrell said. Kamin Farrell is holding her son a little tighter...
Lake Charles American Press
Additional $7.1M in Hurricane Laura money allocated to SW La.
The Federal Emergency Management Association is awarding an additional $7.1 million in federal grants for hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana. The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement includes:. $1,610,221.78 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to replace damaged road signs parishwide.
Calcasieu Sheriff Says A Woman Shot Her Husband
The Calcasieu Sheriff says a woman told authorities she shot her husband.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Lake Charles American Press
Alvin Dwayne Soileau
Alvin Dwayne Soileau, 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 6:07 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in a local care facility. Mr. Soileau was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a lifelong resident and was a 1961 graduate of LaGrange High School. Throughout the years, he worked at various grocery stores, retiring as manager of Market Basket in 2007, where he dedicated fifteen years. He was a past member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. During his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and later gardening and building. He also had a great love for animals, barbeques and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and as a gentle soul who loved his family.
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
