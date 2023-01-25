ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Related
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake pushed GOP voters to back her Democratic opponent

If Arizona’s Kari Lake is supposed to be the future of the GOP, then no one could be happier than the Democratic Party. Lake and her team continue to pretend that she was cheated out of becoming the governor of Arizona in order to hide her massive failures as a candidate. According to the Arizona Republic, Lake lost 33,000 in Maricopa County alone who voted for Republicans in down-ballot races. Those 33,000 voters who backed Republicans elsewhere on the ballot voted for Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor instead. Lake lost the race by just over 17,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia to seek reelection

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, said Friday that he would seek reelection next year, easing his party’s worries about holding on to a seat in a state now led by a Republican governor. Kaine, 64, said he had grappled with the decision because of the length of the possible commitment: a two-year campaign and a six-year term. He said ultimately he feels he has more to accomplish. “I’m a servant. I love Virginia. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve got a whole lot more I want do,” Kaine said after meeting with about a dozen young advocates, state employees and political staffers at a roundtable in Richmond, his longtime home. Speaking with his wife, Anne Holton, by his side, Kaine said President Joe Biden did not personally press him to seek a third term, but other Senate Democratic colleagues had encouraged him to run.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS 58

Senate Democrats join calls to remove GOP elections commissioner over Milwaukee voting comments

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Senate Democrats are joining voting advocacy groups in calling for the removal of a Republican member of the state elections commission. Democrats held a press conference Wednesday demanding Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) rescind his appointment of Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell over an email he sent touting low minority turnout in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned without a speaker for the second day in a row Wednesday as Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on three more ballots.  The 216-214 vote to adjourn until […] The post U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Are Holding the U.S. Hostage and Biden Is to Blame | Opinion

It's only been a little over two weeks since the GOP took official control of the House of Representatives by electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaker on the 15th ballot. Yet somehow the United States has already plunged itself into a crisis over the so-called "debt ceiling"—the statutory limit on how much the U.S. government can borrow to pay its obligations, which was technically breached Thursday.
Washington Examiner

Mirror, mirror: White House flings Republican attacks back at GOP

The White House has been lashing out at Republicans lately on issues such as immigration, crime, transportation, and the economy — the very issues on which the Biden administration has been attacked itself. As President Joe Biden's team prepares for a debt ceiling fight in the weeks ahead, press...

