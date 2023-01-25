Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake pushed GOP voters to back her Democratic opponent
If Arizona’s Kari Lake is supposed to be the future of the GOP, then no one could be happier than the Democratic Party. Lake and her team continue to pretend that she was cheated out of becoming the governor of Arizona in order to hide her massive failures as a candidate. According to the Arizona Republic, Lake lost 33,000 in Maricopa County alone who voted for Republicans in down-ballot races. Those 33,000 voters who backed Republicans elsewhere on the ballot voted for Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor instead. Lake lost the race by just over 17,000 votes.
Nancy Pelosi says NY Democrats whiffed on crime: 'The governor didn’t realize soon enough'
Nancy Pelosi claimed during an interview that Democrats would have kept the House if New York politicians recognized that crime was a top issue in New York.
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia to seek reelection
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, said Friday that he would seek reelection next year, easing his party’s worries about holding on to a seat in a state now led by a Republican governor. Kaine, 64, said he had grappled with the decision because of the length of the possible commitment: a two-year campaign and a six-year term. He said ultimately he feels he has more to accomplish. “I’m a servant. I love Virginia. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve got a whole lot more I want do,” Kaine said after meeting with about a dozen young advocates, state employees and political staffers at a roundtable in Richmond, his longtime home. Speaking with his wife, Anne Holton, by his side, Kaine said President Joe Biden did not personally press him to seek a third term, but other Senate Democratic colleagues had encouraged him to run.
Vox
“We’re going to make them pay a price”: The liberal groups attacking the House GOP
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. The new year could...
CBS 58
Senate Democrats join calls to remove GOP elections commissioner over Milwaukee voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Senate Democrats are joining voting advocacy groups in calling for the removal of a Republican member of the state elections commission. Democrats held a press conference Wednesday demanding Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) rescind his appointment of Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell over an email he sent touting low minority turnout in Milwaukee.
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats
New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned without a speaker for the second day in a row Wednesday as Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on three more ballots. The 216-214 vote to adjourn until […] The post U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'
President Biden turned to Vice President Kamala Harris for help on Thursday while responding to a question from a reporter about the House Speaker vote.
Vox
Katie Porter just kicked off California’s Senate race — and created a big Democratic liability
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Rep. Katie Porter of...
Republicans messed up by boycotting the January 6 committee. Democrats vow not to make the same mistake.
After the GOP move to boycott the Jan. 6 panel was widely seen as a tactical error, Democrats have vowed to seat members on all new select committees.
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter announces she's running for California Senate — and she's not waiting for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step aside
Porter, a third-term lawmaker who was reelected last November in her Orange County-anchored district, is a top national progressive star.
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
Republicans Are Holding the U.S. Hostage and Biden Is to Blame | Opinion
It's only been a little over two weeks since the GOP took official control of the House of Representatives by electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaker on the 15th ballot. Yet somehow the United States has already plunged itself into a crisis over the so-called "debt ceiling"—the statutory limit on how much the U.S. government can borrow to pay its obligations, which was technically breached Thursday.
'Trump fatigue' in New Hampshire complicates 2024 White House bid
WEARE, New Hampshire Jan 27 (Reuters) - When Donald Trump trounced his Republican rivals in New Hampshire's 2016 primary, the stunning win announced to other states the reality TV showman was a serious contender. Trump went on to capture the Republican nomination and then the White House.
Washington Examiner
Mirror, mirror: White House flings Republican attacks back at GOP
The White House has been lashing out at Republicans lately on issues such as immigration, crime, transportation, and the economy — the very issues on which the Biden administration has been attacked itself. As President Joe Biden's team prepares for a debt ceiling fight in the weeks ahead, press...
Big winners from Biden's climate law: Republicans who voted against it
GOP lawmakers voted en masse against Biden’s signature bill. But roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since it became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts, a POLITICO analysis found.
