Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO