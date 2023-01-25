The Buffalo Sabres will battle the Minnesota Wild today. Skate with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Sabres-Wild prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Significantly, Tage Thompson led the way with one goal and one assist. Jeff Skinner contributed with two helpers. Initially, the Sabres had this game in hand with a 3-0 lead. But they allowed two goals late and held on for dear life to edge out the Jets for the win. Ultimately, the Sabres won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Buffalo also went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they blocked 15 shots.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO