The Buffalo Sabres will battle the Minnesota Wild today. Skate with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Sabres-Wild prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Significantly, Tage Thompson led the way with one goal and one assist. Jeff Skinner contributed with two helpers. Initially, the Sabres had this game in hand with a 3-0 lead. But they allowed two goals late and held on for dear life to edge out the Jets for the win. Ultimately, the Sabres won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Buffalo also went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they blocked 15 shots.
Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward
The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Sabres, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are apparently taking calls about the availability of Thatcher Demko. Meanwhile, who are the Edmonton Oilers looking at as they scout the Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets?. The Buffalo Sabres could be buyers as they continue to play well and is...
1 perfect MLB trade Rangers must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds
Most of the big moves of the MLB offseason have already been made, especially when it comes to free agency, but there’s still some activity that could happen on the trade market. There are still a couple of big names who could get moved, but none are bigger than Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Rangers must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are teetering on the edge. They were among the Western Conference’s hottest teams early in the season. However, they have fallen behind since mid-December. In fact, they have lost 13 of their last 20 games. The Blazers are currently in 12th place in the West, which is not where they want […] The post Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is OG Anunoby playing vs. Blazers?
The Toronto Raptors face the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night on the second leg of a tough back-to-back. Nick Nurse’s team fell to the Golden State Warriors 129-117 in San Francisco on Friday, losing touch with the defending champions midway through the fourth quarter. OG Anunoby left the Raptors’ loss early in the second quarter […] The post Is OG Anunoby playing vs. Blazers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Corey Seager wild ‘shift’ stat has Rangers’ star poised for massive 2023 season
Texas Rangers’ star Corey Seager enjoyed a solid initial campaign with the ball club in 2022. But with MLB set to ban the shift in 2023, Seager may be in line for a massive performance. A recent statistic showed that Seager had a whopping 25 hits lost to “full shifts” in 2022, per MLB Network, […] The post Corey Seager wild ‘shift’ stat has Rangers’ star poised for massive 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
