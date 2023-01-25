‘Inside the Box’ Thinking from a Trooper Native Helped McDonald’s Forever Change the Fast-Food Industry

The "Star Trek" Happy Meal Box (laid flat) for which Trooper marketing pro Jack Goldenberg lobbied so hard. Photo by Kevin's Customs at eBay.

Jack Goldenberg, a marketing and promotions pro from Trooper , made a significant contribution to a concept that changed the fast-food industry forever: the McDonald’s Happy Meal. He told his story to Eve Russo of WFMZ 69 News.

In 1979, Goldenberg was creative director with one of the 13 ad agencies then handling the McDonald’s account.

Fast food founder Ray Kroc had bought into the concept of a prepackaged meal pitched at kids. He blanched, however, at Goldenberg’s idea to use a box.

“I wanted it in a box because kids collect boxes,” he said.

Goldenberg had licensed images from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the first big-screen adaptation of the sci-fi series, to put on the takeaway product’s handled carton.

Nonetheless, Kroc wanted a bagged Happy Meal.

“He told me [bags v. boxes] could save $300,000 a week — $15 million a year. I told him it needed to be collectible.”

Goldenberg never met with Kroc himself; the ongoing container discussions were held with Kroc’s direct reports.

“They kept saying, ‘We can’t tell Mr. Kroc no,’” he related.

“I said, ‘You tell Mr. Kroc no because I’m going to put it in a box.’”

Goldenberg’s instincts proved sound.

In the 40+ years since the concept’s introduction, he cited that 970 million people buy a McDonald’s Happy Meal daily.