Hip hop artist Snoop Dogg ‘fo shizzle’ loves his vehicles. From a vintage Cadillac to a modern Tesla, he is reported to have nearly a dozen various types of cars. As he’s known for saying, “If the ride is more fly, then you must buy” when it comes to cars, it’s no surprise that a vintage 1970 Buick Skylark in Gulfport caught his eye. It wasn’t too long before that Mississippi Gulf Coast classic would be heading to the home of one of the world’s most famous hip hop singers, but first it needed a detour.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO