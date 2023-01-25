ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC News

American Airlines faces penalties for punishing flight attendants who reported toxic in-cabin fumes

American Airlines illicitly retaliated against flight attendants who reported toxic fumes entering airplane cabins, according to an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. According to a whistleblower investigation initiated in August, the Texas-based carrier responded to the flight attendants' complaints by docking attendance points and discouraging them from...
TEXAS STATE
Truth About Cars

Insurance Companies Are Refusing to Cover Certain Hyundai and Kia Models

You’ve probably heard about the TikTok-inspired uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts, where the lack of an immobilizer has given thieves an open invitation. Beyond the stress that your car could be stolen at any time, insurance companies now appear to be less willing to cover the vehicles. The...
Magnolia State Live

‘If the ride is more fly, then you must buy’: Snoop Dogg turns Mississippi car into ‘fly wheels’

Hip hop artist Snoop Dogg ‘fo shizzle’ loves his vehicles. From a vintage Cadillac to a modern Tesla, he is reported to have nearly a dozen various types of cars. As he’s known for saying, “If the ride is more fly, then you must buy” when it comes to cars, it’s no surprise that a vintage 1970 Buick Skylark in Gulfport caught his eye. It wasn’t too long before that Mississippi Gulf Coast classic would be heading to the home of one of the world’s most famous hip hop singers, but first it needed a detour.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Thrillist

You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now

Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy