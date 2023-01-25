Read full article on original website
vegas24seven.com
Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now
BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
963kklz.com
Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas
You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
Dinette, Winner of Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, to Open this Year
The Las Vegas throwback concept will offer fresh-made diner classics at The Bend
vegas24seven.com
February First Friday is “Down for Anything” in Celebration of New Downtown Campaign – FRIDAY, FEB. 3 – DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
FEBRUARY FIRST FRIDAY IS “DOWN FOR ANYTHING” WITH CELEBRATION OF. CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH LION DANCE BY THE LOHAN SCHOOL OF SHAOLIN. FEATURED ARTIST IS BOHEMIAN BORO, A GLASSBLOWING COLLECTIVE. L First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is “Down for Anything” at the Feb. 3 event....
travellemming.com
23 Best Desserts in Las Vegas According to a Local (in 2023)
I’m a Las Vegas local here to guide you to the best desserts in Las Vegas! Dessert is my favorite part of every meal, so I am always looking for the best new places. I share some of the most popular spots to grab dessert, as well as some hidden gems. From Gordon Ramsay’s famous sticky toffee pudding to local favorites, you are sure to find the perfect dessert for you in Vegas.
tourcounsel.com
Town Square Las Vegas | Shopping mall in Nevada
Town Square Las Vegas, is one of the most popular malls in the city. Since, it has department stores with cheap prices and other options that can be adapted to your tastes and budget. In addition, the gastronomic offer is as wide as the commercial proposal. Featured Shopping Stores: Saks...
Courthouse News Service
World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
cwlasvegas.com
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Pop Music Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has scheduled a lineup of classic rock and pop music acts throughout 2023.
nevadabusiness.com
Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love
Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
Pure Green to Open First Nevada Location in Silverado Ranch
The smoothie, açai bowl, and cold-pressed juice brand has big plans for Las Vegas
Station Casinos' new downtown Wildfire Casino opens in February
In two weeks, Station Casinos' new downtown Las Vegas Casino, Wildfire Casino, will open near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner
A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate the “Big Game” with big food and drink specials at El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
CELEBRATE THE “BIG GAME” WITH BIG FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS AT EL LUCHADOR MEXICAN KITCHEN + CANTINA. All you can eat and drink “Big Game” menu, including a variety of all-you-can-eat tacos and enchiladas, mini tostadas, burritos, house-made margaritas, well drinks and more. Sunday, Feb. 12,...
Eater
Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023
The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Questions
A troubled Strip project seems to be on track for completion, but exactly when and under what circumstances remains a question.
Born and Raised Tavern Appears to Be Headed to Centennial Hills
It would be the brand's fourth location
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Fox5 KVVU
Surge of interest in backyard chickens after egg prices soar, owners lay out the facts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local chicken owners have seen a surge of interest in owning backyard coops since egg prices soared since the winter-- or, have increasingly turned to neighbors to ask for some free eggs. “Daily, we get texts from friends and family: ‘got an extra dozen?’” said...
