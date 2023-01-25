ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now

BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas

You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

23 Best Desserts in Las Vegas According to a Local (in 2023)

I’m a Las Vegas local here to guide you to the best desserts in Las Vegas! Dessert is my favorite part of every meal, so I am always looking for the best new places. I share some of the most popular spots to grab dessert, as well as some hidden gems. From Gordon Ramsay’s famous sticky toffee pudding to local favorites, you are sure to find the perfect dessert for you in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tourcounsel.com

Town Square Las Vegas | Shopping mall in Nevada

Town Square Las Vegas, is one of the most popular malls in the city. Since, it has department stores with cheap prices and other options that can be adapted to your tastes and budget. In addition, the gastronomic offer is as wide as the commercial proposal. Featured Shopping Stores: Saks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Courthouse News Service

World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love

Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner

A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023

The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy