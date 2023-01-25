ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
thelocalpalate.com

Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville

How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local author book signing at Linebaugh Library

(Murfreesboro, TN) Linebaugh Public Library is pleased to host local author S. J. Boyce for a book signing on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The author will be signing and selling copies of her book, The Other Side of a Murder, published in 2021. High-level executive...
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
NASHVILLE, TN
Eater

Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed Are Among Nashville’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

Josh Habiger of Bastion, Trevor Moran of Locust, and Noelle Marchetti from Yolan are among the Nashville-based semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards, honoring excellence in the restaurant industry. Also on the list are Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, of Slim& Husky’s Pizza Beeria, and Julio Hernandez from Maiz de la Vida.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy