Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
The Daily South
Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction
Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours. Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms...
carthagecourier.com
Country music superstar visits restaurant
The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
thelocalpalate.com
Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville
How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
Garden & Gun
Chicken Lovers Martha Stewart and Christopher Spitzmiller Designed Epic Coops in Nashville
You may have noticed—or seen the stats—that chicken rearing spiked during the pandemic and continues to grow in popularity alongside the soaring cost of store-bought eggs. But the homemaking mother hen Martha Stewart has long known the joys of raising chickens—and she backs up her hobby with research.
wpsdlocal6.com
Director seeking 'extra'ordinary Tennesseans for film starring Nicole Kidman
NASHVILLE, TN — Lights, camera, action!. A new film starring actress Nicole Kidman will soon be shooting in Nashville, and the director has put in a casting call for paid extras. According to jenny alison casting, there are a variety of openings for extras of different ages, including:. Extras...
wgnsradio.com
Local author book signing at Linebaugh Library
(Murfreesboro, TN) Linebaugh Public Library is pleased to host local author S. J. Boyce for a book signing on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The author will be signing and selling copies of her book, The Other Side of a Murder, published in 2021. High-level executive...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2. Last seen in Unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD...
smokeybarn.com
Friday Feb. 10th: FREE Food Giveaway Event By Mid Cumberland Community Action
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, February 10, 2023 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
fox17.com
South Nashville ride share company randomly shuts down, workers without pay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from the electric ride share company, Earth Rides, say the company shut down without notice and owes them a paycheck. On Jan. 19, Earth Rides in South Nashville permanently closed their doors. Former full-time and part-time drivers, who wish to remain anonymous, say they...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
Fear naut: Steps taken to save naval building at Shelby Bottoms
A historic Nashville naval building is one step closer to being saved in East Nashville.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Looking for affordable housing in Nashville? Applications open up Wednesday
It's your chance to apply for affordable housing in the heart of Music City! Applications close at 3 p.m. on Friday.
WKRN
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
Eater
Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed Are Among Nashville’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
Josh Habiger of Bastion, Trevor Moran of Locust, and Noelle Marchetti from Yolan are among the Nashville-based semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards, honoring excellence in the restaurant industry. Also on the list are Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, of Slim& Husky’s Pizza Beeria, and Julio Hernandez from Maiz de la Vida.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
47 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville International Airport
According to a police affidavit, K-9 officer Peggy alerted officers to the smell of marijuana coming from two pieces of luggage from an American Airlines flight from Dallas.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0