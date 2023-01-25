Read full article on original website
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Shooting In Westmont Leaves One Man DeadWestmont Community NewsWestmont, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana permitted events and street closures set for Jan. 26 – Feb. 4
Santa Ana Boulevard between Mortimer and Lacy streets. Loud nighttime work as early as 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Full closure 4 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Closure will be in place 24 hours a day for the next six weeks. Full Intersection Closure at 19th and Greenleaf...
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
2 New Spots to Check Out at The Lab in Costa Mesa
For those who believe pizza and ice cream are pillars of the food universe, two new spots make The Lab irresistible. The post 2 New Spots to Check Out at The Lab in Costa Mesa appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
Yoshiharu Ramen Coming to Garden Grove
A burgeoning local chain, Yoshiharu already operates nine locations around Southern California
A conversation with Long Beach animal shelter manager Staycee Dains
Managing a public animal shelter is a stinker of a job. But if your heart’s in it, Staycee Dains will tell you, it can be rewarding as well. The post A conversation with Long Beach animal shelter manager Staycee Dains appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA
Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
Luscious Dumplings Coming to Anaheim
Luscious Dumplings is already a major hit in Monrovia
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
