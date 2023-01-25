Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Inaugural 'Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week' Offering $7 Burgers for Four Days Only This February
You can download the official Burger Week app to track your meals and enter for the chance to win a grand prize.
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati CityBeat
16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush
Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
WKRC
More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
WLWT 5
Broken parking lot payment kiosk, Venmo request leave drivers reluctant to send cash
CINCINNATI — Kelly Ryan cast a skeptical eye Friday on signs stuck to a parking lot payment kiosk on Vine Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. "I don't know who I’m Venmo’ing or where that money is going," Ryan said. "Venmo is secure, but not enough for me."
WLWT 5
Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger
CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
wvxu.org
A conservative group goes undercover at local schools; and is Bengals coverage too frivolous? Plus more top stories
A conservative media group goes undercover and makes secret recordings in several local schools. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the anti-critical race theory sting — and how schools are responding. Plus, Lakota Local School District’s superintendent resigns. We’ll hear about the explosive allegations against a district board member.
miamistudent.net
Bed bug found in King Library
Custodial staff at King Library found a bed bug on the first floor near the circulation desk on Jan. 24. During their usual morning cleaning, staff found a single, dying bed bug. Nick Kneer, strategic communications coordinator for libraries at Miami University, said the custodians immediately contacted their supervisors and got Miami’s Physical Facilities Department (PFD) involved. Kneer said PFD searched the area and found no other bugs, but sprayed the first floor as a precaution.
WKRC
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
Meals on Wheels, Cincinnati nonprofit bring healthy 'rescued' food to seniors
100% of the meals come from rescued food, meaning the food was donated by local grocery stores and restaurants and would have otherwise been thrown away.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
WKRC
Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed after overnight snow creates slick spots on roads
CINCINNATI — Several schools are closed or on a delay Friday after overnight snow showers dropped a dusting on roads, creating slick spots in some areas. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Friday morning is off a to very cold start. Temperatures are in the...
