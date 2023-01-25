ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger

CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Bed bug found in King Library

Custodial staff at King Library found a bed bug on the first floor near the circulation desk on Jan. 24. During their usual morning cleaning, staff found a single, dying bed bug. Nick Kneer, strategic communications coordinator for libraries at Miami University, said the custodians immediately contacted their supervisors and got Miami’s Physical Facilities Department (PFD) involved. Kneer said PFD searched the area and found no other bugs, but sprayed the first floor as a precaution.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Villa Madonna Academy

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
VILLA HILLS, KY
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon

An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH

