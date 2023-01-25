Read full article on original website
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Get to know CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS Philadelphia welcomed Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly to our NEXT Weather team just in time to help track a winter storm that brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley.Now that the forecast has died down, we want to introduce you to Bill and his roots in this area.WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE TO GET TO KNOW BILL
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Rivers Casino Philadelphia Brings Back Indoor Smoking
Another Pennsylvania casino brought back indoor smoking. Rivers Casino Philadelphia voluntarily banned smoking in April 2022. In an announcement on Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s Facebook page highlighting new features for 2023, the casino mentioned designated smoking areas are back on the gaming floor. Mount Airy Casino and Rivers Casino Philadelphia...
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
Armed robbers hit Southwest Philly gas station
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two armed robbers entered the United Gas station on Buist Avenue on Tuesday and fled with more than $1,600 in stolen tobacco products. Shortly before 10:30 PM, two men entered United Gas at 6901 Buist Avenue and forced their way behind the register. One of the suspects pulled a handgun with an extended magazine. They proceeded to hold the employee at gunpoint while they began taking items from the store. The offenders take about $1600, tobacco products, and the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene on foot. [embedded content] The post Armed robbers hit Southwest Philly gas station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cray Taste Old City Introduces Black History Month Menu
Saquan Howard, the chef and owner of Cray Taste Old City, located at 118 Market Street in Philadelphia, is launching a Black History Month menu which pays homage to famous African-American legends throughout history. Here’s the menu, which will be offered between February 1st and 28th:. Hemings Freedom: Fried...
Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man entered a Philadelphia jewelry store through an unlocked door on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect entered the Rittenhouse Hotel at 210 West Rittenhouse Square and wandered around the first floor. “He eventually came upon an unlocked door to Egan Rittenhouse Jewelry Store. The suspect entered the store and took numerous pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $100,000,” police reported. He was described as a black male, 50 years of age, 5’8″ tall with a mustache, wearing a black knit hat, black trench coat, black shirt, black pants, The post Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
Travel back to 1960s South Philly
Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
City Expands Right to Counsel for Eligible Philadelphia Tenants into Two Additional Zip Codes
Following the success of initial rollout, low-income tenants in 19134 and 19144 zip codes are now guaranteed legal representation when facing eviction. PHILADELPHIA – Starting February 1, 2023, low-income renters in Philadelphia zip codes 19134 and 19144 are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction. Legislation providing for guaranteed legal representation, known as Right to Counsel, was passed by City Council in November 2019. City regulation further defining the program was enacted in December 2021, allowing for implementation to begin. The program began in February 2022 with an initial rollout in the 19139 and 19121 zip codes.
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
Philadelphia expands legal service for low-income renters facing eviction
More renters facing eviction will soon be able to access legal services in Philadelphia. The city announced Thursday the expansion of free legal counsel to tenants living in zip codes 19134 and 19144. Starting on Feb.1, low-income renters living in those areas can access the services, provided under the Right...
Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
Vatican honors Philadelphia shrine with status as a basilica
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia learned this week the Vatican announced that it was giving a shrine in the city’s Germantown section — that has served as a focal site of prayer and pilgrimage for countless Catholics here and around the country — a new title. It will now be known as the Basilica...
