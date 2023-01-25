PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two armed robbers entered the United Gas station on Buist Avenue on Tuesday and fled with more than $1,600 in stolen tobacco products. Shortly before 10:30 PM, two men entered United Gas at 6901 Buist Avenue and forced their way behind the register. One of the suspects pulled a handgun with an extended magazine. They proceeded to hold the employee at gunpoint while they began taking items from the store. The offenders take about $1600, tobacco products, and the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene on foot. [embedded content] The post Armed robbers hit Southwest Philly gas station appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO