Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGAL

Black Girl Health brings workshops to Harrisburg

This weekend, 'Black Girl Health' will host its annual health workshop at the East Shore Library in Harrisburg. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are invited to come out and enjoy a variety of workshops. According to the founder, the goal is to empower women of color to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Upcoming Events for Kids in Dauphin County

Dauphin County has a lot of wonderful events and offerings for families over the next few months. Whether it's a visit to Olewine Nature Center, a hike around Wildwood Lake or one of the great events below there are so many fun things coming up for kids!. February 1 at...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket claimed

(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App. The […]
DANVILLE, PA
WGAL

The Pennsylvania Auto Show kicks off

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Auto Show started Thursday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Thirty car companies were showing off their vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, pick-up trucks and supercars, such as Lamborghinis and McLarens. There were also electric vehicles on display with an area devoted to information...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department

>Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded the 2023 River of the Year to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says the area waterway was chosen because it encourages economic revitalization of communities, is increasing tourism in the areas it runs through and provides recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike. The Northern Branch of the Susquehanna runs through eight counties including Montour and Northumberland counties in our area.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Parx Casino Shippensburg now open in Cumberland County

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Parx Casino Shippensburg is now open in Cumberland County. While the grand opening is not until Feb. 3, the casino had a soft launch on Thursday. It has 500 slot machines, nearly 50 electronic table games and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar. This is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

