WGAL
Black Girl Health brings workshops to Harrisburg
This weekend, 'Black Girl Health' will host its annual health workshop at the East Shore Library in Harrisburg. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are invited to come out and enjoy a variety of workshops. According to the founder, the goal is to empower women of color to...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Events for Kids in Dauphin County
Dauphin County has a lot of wonderful events and offerings for families over the next few months. Whether it's a visit to Olewine Nature Center, a hike around Wildwood Lake or one of the great events below there are so many fun things coming up for kids!. February 1 at...
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
WNEP-TV 16
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
abc27.com
Harrisburg-based preservation organization announces ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ list
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A non-profit organization called Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officially announced on Jan 23, 2023, a draft of this year’s list of historical sites and buildings that made their ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ drafted list. HHA is a non-profit, charitable and educational organization whose...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket claimed
(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App. The […]
WGAL
The Pennsylvania Auto Show kicks off
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Auto Show started Thursday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Thirty car companies were showing off their vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, pick-up trucks and supercars, such as Lamborghinis and McLarens. There were also electric vehicles on display with an area devoted to information...
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
Gaming cafe in Dauphin County closes with plans to relocate to ‘next adventure’
A gaming cafe that opened during the pandemic is relocating to focus on retail. UrTurn Cafe at 7710 Allentown Blvd. in West Hanover Township closed, according to the owners, who shared a message on Facebook the business is relocating this spring to the Farmstead Farmers Market in Palmyra. In the...
PennLive.com
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
iheart.com
Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department
>Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded the 2023 River of the Year to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says the area waterway was chosen because it encourages economic revitalization of communities, is increasing tourism in the areas it runs through and provides recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike. The Northern Branch of the Susquehanna runs through eight counties including Montour and Northumberland counties in our area.
WGAL
Parx Casino Shippensburg now open in Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Parx Casino Shippensburg is now open in Cumberland County. While the grand opening is not until Feb. 3, the casino had a soft launch on Thursday. It has 500 slot machines, nearly 50 electronic table games and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar. This is...
abc27.com
Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
local21news.com
Reward offered for information on jewelry store burglary at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Swatara Police say they are continuing to investigate a burglary that occurred on December 21, around 7:30 p.m. at the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall. During this burglary, police say several suspects forcibly entered and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry...
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
wtae.com
'I will keep the doors of the House locked': Speaker Rozzi not wavering from decision to adjourn
PITTSBURGH — Just one day after adjourning the Pennsylvania House until late February, Speaker Mark Rozzi embarked on his statewide listening tour Wednesday, making his first stop at Carnegie Mellon University. Rozzi said he convened a bipartisan workgroup to "create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to...
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
