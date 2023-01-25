>Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded the 2023 River of the Year to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says the area waterway was chosen because it encourages economic revitalization of communities, is increasing tourism in the areas it runs through and provides recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike. The Northern Branch of the Susquehanna runs through eight counties including Montour and Northumberland counties in our area.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO