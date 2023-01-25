Read full article on original website
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
cwcolumbus.com
Family movie series returns to theaters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marcus Theatres Winter Kids Dream Film Series continues with "The Secret Life of Pets" on the big screen. Families can buy a passport to the series for $20 per person. That entitles the passport holder to all of the movies in the series. A...
Columbus Zoo offers ‘penguin-tine’ gift idea for Valentine’s Day
You are able to purchase a penguin video message, which will show a penguin at the zoo receiving a heart that represents your love for the person the video is going to, according to a social media post on the zoo's website.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
On the menu at Columbus-area Death Cafes? Coffee, cake and dying
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sasha Henry knew she wanted to care for the dying when her late husband’s song choice for his funeral – “Heroes” – was flat-out rejected by her parents-in-law. “‘Absolutely not, David Bowie is the devil,’” the 39-year-old Westgate resident recalled her devout Baptist in-laws saying. “He wasn’t honored, and that crushed […]
Columbus – Not Cincinnati – Will Get Rock Legend Stevie Nicks' New Tour
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is the latest musician to skip Cincy.
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
WSYX ABC6
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
Iconic Columbus Restaurant Closing it’s Doors
The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday.
614now.com
This Columbus chef was named a semifinalist for the most prestigious awards in American cooking
In October of 2021, Chapman’s Eat Market was recognized as one of the top 50 restaurants in the country by the New York Times, and now a distinction that’s even more prestigious has been reeled in by the German Village Restaurant. B.J. Lieberman, head chef and co-owner of...
columbusmonthly.com
Developers Attempt to Rebrand Columbus’ East Franklinton Neighborhood as Little West
The new name for the neighborhood on the tip of the Scioto Peninsula comes courtesy of hotel developer Makeready, the company behind the Junto hotel. The tract of land from the Scioto River’s west bank to the railroad tracks where Franklinton begins has long been called the Scioto Peninsula or, simply, the Peninsula.
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
614now.com
Columbus restaurant closing original location after 32 years, but reopening another
While Chili Verde Cafe is closing its long-standing original location, fans of the concept will still be able to enjoy its enduringly-popular take on the cuisine of New Mexico at its second location. According to to Chili Verde owner Tom Anthony, the restaurant plans to close its original storefront, which...
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Couple stole more than $13,000 in perfume from Columbus beauty supply stores
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus say a couple has been stealing perfume and cologne from beauty supply stores in the city and have made an impressive haul It was reported that two suspects stole over $13,000 worth of perfume and cologne multiple times from three beauty stores in the Columbus area between August and November 2022. The thefts occurred on East Dublin-Granville Road, Graceland Boulevard, and Polaris Parkway between August and November 2022. CCTV cameras at each location captured the suspects removing security tags and concealing merchandise in purses or on themselves. The post Couple stole more than $13,000 in perfume from Columbus beauty supply stores appeared first on Shore News Network.
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lawsuit alleges Fireball mini bottles are 'misleading' because they don't contain whisky
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The maker of Fireball Cinnamon are facing a federal lawsuit because miniature bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky. The label on fireball sold at liquor stores says: “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor.” But the subject of the class-action lawsuit is the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.
