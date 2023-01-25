Gov. Shapiro Signs Executive Order, Creating New State Office to Spur Economic Growth and Foster Innovation

Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania.



Image via the Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania.Business leader and entrepreneur Ben Kirshner, right, will lead the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity, a new office created by Gov. Josh Shapiro, center, to spur economic growth.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and the Economic Development Strategy Group.

This newly created office will be a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to grow and will work to aggressively reignite Pennsylvania’s economy — fostering innovation, supporting transformational economic development, and creating real opportunities for businesses and workers alike.

As part of this announcement, Gov. Shapiro named Pennsylvania business leader and entrepreneur Ben Kirshner to the role of Chief Transformation and Opportunity Officer.

The Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and Economic Development Strategy Group will both work to create a unified strategy for economic growth and development, with a special focus on disadvantaged and underserved communities in Pennsylvania :

The Office of Transformation and Opportunity will help develop and lead an overall growth strategy and implement economic development projects — coordinating with Commonwealth agencies, expediting permit reviews, and ensuring the speed of business review and approval of key incentive programs. Instead of forcing businesses to go to multiple agencies for permits, approvals, and funding, the Office will serve as a one-stop-shop to cut through red tape, bring state agencies together, support Pennsylvania businesses that want to grow, and encourage other businesses to move here.

The Economic Development Strategy Group will directly advise Gov. Shapiro on economic development projects and processes to attract and retain employers, recruit innovation leaders, and create good-paying jobs.

“I’ve heard from business and labor leaders across the Commonwealth – government needs to work more quickly and figure out a way to get to yes,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Today, we are making clear that Pennsylvania is open for business, and that we are going to be leaders in economic growth, job creation, and innovation.”