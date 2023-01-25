ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food.  Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave

7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VegOut Magazine

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

NYC meteorologists miss the snow as much as we do

Snowfall outside the The Alwyn Court in Midtown Manhattan on March 9, 2022 — the last time the city experienced measurable snow. Local meteorologists said public interest in the ongoing drought of icy flakes has, well, snowballed. But the lack of measurable snow is bad news for sledders, snow plow businesses and folks worried about a warming world. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

A Gilded Age Mansion in New York City Just Listed for $80 Million

Large homes in New York City might seem like an oxymoron, but this wasn’t always true. Before nearly every inch of Manhattan was developed, a Gilded Age mansion in the Big Apple wasn’t uncommon. Back in the 1800s, with a booming economy and open space, crafting expansive properties wasn’t out of the question for the city’s most affluent residents. Reimagined in HBO’s The Gilded Age, many were clustered along Fifth Avenue—sometimes taking up a whole city block. While most of the palatial homes were demolished or remodeled into other uses, like high-end luxury stores or hotels, it is possible to find some in their original, residential fashion—and one just came to market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened

Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Demolition Continues at 201-207 Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan

Demolition is progressing at 201-207 Seventh Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by Amie Gross Architects and developed by New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the 85-foot-tall structure will span 30,859 square feet and yield 26 affordable co-op units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 1,828 square feet of retail space divided among three tenants. Star Companies is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 170 West 22nd Street and located at the southeast corner of Seventh Avenue and West 22nd Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough

If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
BROOKLYN, NY
foodgressing.com

Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event

Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue

A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy