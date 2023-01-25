Read full article on original website
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food. Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
ilovetheupperwestside.com
7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave
7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
NYC meteorologists miss the snow as much as we do
Snowfall outside the The Alwyn Court in Midtown Manhattan on March 9, 2022 — the last time the city experienced measurable snow. Local meteorologists said public interest in the ongoing drought of icy flakes has, well, snowballed. But the lack of measurable snow is bad news for sledders, snow plow businesses and folks worried about a warming world. [ more › ]
A Gilded Age Mansion in New York City Just Listed for $80 Million
Large homes in New York City might seem like an oxymoron, but this wasn’t always true. Before nearly every inch of Manhattan was developed, a Gilded Age mansion in the Big Apple wasn’t uncommon. Back in the 1800s, with a booming economy and open space, crafting expansive properties wasn’t out of the question for the city’s most affluent residents. Reimagined in HBO’s The Gilded Age, many were clustered along Fifth Avenue—sometimes taking up a whole city block. While most of the palatial homes were demolished or remodeled into other uses, like high-end luxury stores or hotels, it is possible to find some in their original, residential fashion—and one just came to market.
fox5ny.com
Mother sucked into plane engine, Fox News meteorologist attacked, the dirtiest cities: This week's top stories
NEW YORK - From a Fox News meteorologist attacked on a NYC subway train, to Chase locking up some ATMs at 5 p.m. due to crime, here's a look at the top viewed stories on FOX5NY.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27:. Mother of 3 sucked into plane engine was...
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Continues at 201-207 Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing at 201-207 Seventh Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by Amie Gross Architects and developed by New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the 85-foot-tall structure will span 30,859 square feet and yield 26 affordable co-op units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 1,828 square feet of retail space divided among three tenants. Star Companies is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 170 West 22nd Street and located at the southeast corner of Seventh Avenue and West 22nd Street.
MSG’s facial surveillance fraught with legal issues, New York AG Letitia James says: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of a lawsuit filed against Madison Square Garden Entertainment in regard to the company’s banning of certain lawyers from MSG arenas, New York Attorney General Letitia James is citing her own concerns with the policy, according to reports. Since June, MSG...
Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough
If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
foodgressing.com
Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event
Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
NBC New York
Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue
A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
AccuWeather long-term forecast details what NY should expect in February, March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A snowless winter may enter a period of jostling warmer and colder conditions in the coming weeks. AccuWeather long-term forecasters are tracking potential disturbances in the polar vortex, a massive area of cold air swirling around the North Pole, that could send frigid temperatures shooting southward into the United States.
