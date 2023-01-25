ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WRGB

Renowned formerly incarcerated inmate hopes to help youth in region

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A new program is coming to the Berkshire farms Juvenile detention centers. It is a part of "The Master Plan," a list of goals that Author and Formerly incarcerated inmate Chris Wilson accomplished and ones he is still determined to achieve. The new program will...
BERKSHIRE, NY
WRGB

Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
SYRACUSE, NY

