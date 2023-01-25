Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals
Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
FOX 28 Spokane
In mostly abortion-free Mississippi, court battle continues
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An out-of-state physicians’ group is said to lack legal standing to challenge a 25-year-old Mississippi Supreme Court ruling recognizing a right to abortion under the state constitution. That’s the argument made in court papers Friday by attorneys for six Mississippi women who support abortion rights. The state’s only abortion clinic shut down in July, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion rights nationwide with a case that originated in Mississippi. The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists sued in November. The suit argues that there is a potential conflict between a law now in effect banning most abortions and the 1998 ruling that abortion is protected by the state constitution.
FOX 28 Spokane
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released publicly. A California judge ruled on Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had played the footage in open court during a hearing last month. The district attorney’s office argued releasing the footage would allow people to manipulate it and spread false information about the high-profile attack. A host of news agencies objected, including The Associated Press. They argued the public has a right to see the evidence in the high-profile case.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia
The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
FOX 28 Spokane
Lawmakers appeal ruling on legality of impeaching Philly DA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are filing an appeal that seeks to overturn a lower court’s decision on whether articles of impeachment filed November 2022 against a progressive Philadelphia prosecutor met legal standards. The Thursday appeal asks the state’s highest court to review the decision on the legality of the Legislature’s impeachment of Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, taking issue with the court’s decision that three of the articles allege ethics violations, which would put it under the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction to discipline Krasner. Republican lawmakers, rather, assert it is in their power to remove him. A spokeswoman for Krasner says the appeal demonstrates House Republicans “care little about our democracy, the Constitution, the law or the truth.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Charge dropped against Afghan soldier seeking asylum in US
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have dropped an immigration charge against an Afghan soldier who’s been detained for months after he was arrested trying to cross the Mexico border in an attempt to seek asylum in the U.S. as he fled the Taliban in his home country. One of his immigration attorneys said Wednesday that while Abdul Wasi Safi remains in custody at a federal detention center in Eden, Texas, the end of his criminal case likely means he will be released while his asylum claim is reviewed. Wasi Safi worked alongside U.S. troops but last year fled Afghanistan because of the Taliban, who took over following the 2021 U.S. withdrawal. He traveled to Brazil before making the treacherous journey to the U.S.
FOX 28 Spokane
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped the lawmaker of legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller told reporters earlier Thursday that she was being punished following an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations. The Republican-controlled Senate voted to form a committee to investigate Frye-Mueller’s conduct and suspend her from voting or holding other rights of an elected official. Republican legislative leaders have refused to comment on the allegations that led to her suspension. The senator, who is part of a group of right-wing Statehouse Republicans, has opposed vaccination requirements in schools.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 10:43 a.m. EST
Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by police shown on video. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Memphis have released video showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by five police officers who held him down and repeatedly struck him with fists, batons and boots. The footage released Friday also shows the Black officers pummeling the 29-year-old and leaving him propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The officers have been charged with murder in the assault that the Nichols family legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police provoked tough questions about the nation’s policing culture.
Comments / 0