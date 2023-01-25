One of the hottest coordinators in the head coaching market right now is San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans. The 49ers assistant is quickly becoming one of the favorites to land a couple of high-profile coaching gigs, including the Houston Texans. There is concern from some that Ryans might have bad blood with his former team Houston, given that he filed a lawsuit against them. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, according to Jonathan Jones’ sources.

