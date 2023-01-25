ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Texas A&M ex-4-star’s reason for Houston transfer will frustrate fans

A multitude of Texas A&M players entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, including cornerback Brian George. The versatile defensive back opted to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1, and he then announced his commitment to UCF later in the month. However, George will not be taking his talents to UCF for the 2023 […] The post Texas A&M ex-4-star’s reason for Houston transfer will frustrate fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Magic prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023

The Eastern Conference is heating up as the Chicago Bulls (22-26) hit the road to face the Orlando Magic (19-30) as both teams try and contend for a play-in spot. Don’t miss the action and check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Magic prediction and pick. The Chicago Bulls continue their up-and-down season against […] The post NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Magic prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: DeMeco Ryans’ true feelings on Texans’ HC job despite lawsuit against former team

One of the hottest coordinators in the head coaching market right now is San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans. The 49ers assistant is quickly becoming one of the favorites to land a couple of high-profile coaching gigs, including the Houston Texans. There is concern from some that Ryans might have bad blood with his former team Houston, given that he filed a lawsuit against them. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, according to Jonathan Jones’ sources.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Joe Kelly breaks silence on brush-up with Astros’ Carlos Correa during Dodgers tenure

Former Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly recently addressed a number of subjects from his previous tenure in Los Angeles. Kelly’s time with the team was brief, but he became a Dodgers’ fan favorite nonetheless. Kelly, who’s writing a book called A Dam* Near Perfect Game, broke his silence on his brush-up with Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros in 2020, per Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy