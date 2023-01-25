GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating his girlfriend who was six months pregnant with his child at the time. On June 08, 2021, Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at a motel in San Leon. The victim reported that her boyfriend, Michael Alegria, of Alvin, had shown up at her motel room in the morning, after having a fight the night before, and immediately began assaulting her.

SAN LEON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO