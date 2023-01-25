ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
WILLIS, TX
Man who beat girlfriend with frying pan while she was 6 months pregnant sentenced to 10 years in prison

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating his girlfriend who was six months pregnant with his child at the time. On June 08, 2021, Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at a motel in San Leon. The victim reported that her boyfriend, Michael Alegria, of Alvin, had shown up at her motel room in the morning, after having a fight the night before, and immediately began assaulting her.
SAN LEON, TX
League City man had exploited girl who later committed suicide, feds say

GALVESTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A League City man was sentenced to prison after exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, authorities said. Amari Mychael Singh, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated.
LEAGUE CITY, TX

