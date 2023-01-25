Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
'They don't deserve to be living': Man's family seeks justice after 2 teens charged with his murder
Christopher Aguilar, 18, was shot and killed during a robbery attempt. His family says they're now filled with rage and sadness as they seek justice for his death.
WANTED: Police search for man accused of beating 4-year-old across back, head with a shoe
HOUSTON – A man is being sought for allegedly physically abusing a 4-year-old child who was visiting his home last year, according to the Houston Police Department. Cesar Roman Flores, AKA “Jose Castro,” 46, has been charged with injury to a child. On March 30, 2022, Houston...
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
Man who beat girlfriend with frying pan while she was 6 months pregnant sentenced to 10 years in prison
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating his girlfriend who was six months pregnant with his child at the time. On June 08, 2021, Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at a motel in San Leon. The victim reported that her boyfriend, Michael Alegria, of Alvin, had shown up at her motel room in the morning, after having a fight the night before, and immediately began assaulting her.
Former Harris County mail room clerk held on $30,000 bond after allegedly stealing man's identity
Prior to working for Harris County, Sharika Prejean was a USPS employee who allegedly stole money. "Investigators observed her to be taking the mail..." the DA's office said.
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 18-year-old
HOUSTON - Two juveniles have been placed in custody and charged after the death of an 18-year-old on Jan. 21. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for shooting and killing Christoper Aguilar, 18. Units reportedly responded to a home in west Houston...
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
Former Harris County Clerk’s Office employee accused of buying cookies with stolen information
A former employee of the Harris County Clerk’s Office and the United States Postal Service is accused of using her jobs to obtain people’s personal information and make fraudulent purchases, including to buy cookies, according to prosecutors. Sharika Prejean, 30, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday and charged with...
2 Houston men sentenced to federal prison for multiple ATM thefts in east Texas, US Attorney says
HOUSTON – Two Houston-area men were sentenced to federal prison this week for multiple ATM burglaries that took place in Bowie County, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Brit Featherston said. Teddrick Trayvon Solomon, 26, and Corde Deandre St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit...
$20K bond set for post office clerk accused of stealing money from mailboxes, authorities say
HOUSTON – Bond was set at $20,000 for a post office clerk accused of stealing money and checks from mailboxes. Sharika S. Prejean, 31, was charged with fraudulent use of identifying information – elderly and credit/debit card abuse. According to court documents, in September 2021, Prejean unlawfully used...
League City man had exploited girl who later committed suicide, feds say
GALVESTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A League City man was sentenced to prison after exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, authorities said. Amari Mychael Singh, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated.
Uncle sentenced after 9-year-old allegedly used his gun to shoot his 4-year-old nephew inside Katy area home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The uncle of a 4-year-old boy who was accidentally shot will serve 96 more days behind bars after a 9-year-old found his gun inside a home near Katy. The uncle of a 4-year-old child who was accidentally shot by his gun has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea, according to court documents.
Houston woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for role in dating scam
A Houston woman was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in an online dating scam. According to federal prosecutors, Dominique Golden, 31, used dating sites, Facebook, and even Words with Friends to cultivate romantic relationships.
Man shot, killed at apartment complex in north Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a possible suspect after they said a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Thursday. HCSO responded to a discharge of firearms call at an apartment complex located at 100 Hollow...
Four Harris County residents face federal charges for allegedly selling fake nursing diplomas
A warning to healthcare facilities and hospitals as dozens of people are accused of selling fake nursing diplomas, and some have been charged in the Houston area.
'She's my baby' | Alief woman hoping burglar returns stolen 14-year-old dog
HOUSTON — It's a helpless thought... a burglar stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of your belongings and livelihood and then taking your dog on the way out. Well, that's exactly what Alief resident Alexandra Medellin said happened to her Thursday evening - all as she watched it unfold while on the phone with police.
Feds: Texas woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty
A Texas woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say.
Charges against Galveston teen, accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man, dismissed
The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting a 25-year-old man to death. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office say there is more to investigate.
A romance scammer stole $660K from a Wakefield resident. Now, she's going to prison for it.
A Houston, Texas, woman will spend 6½ years in federal prison and forfeit a Bentley Bentayga and a Mercedes Benz for bilking victims out of more than $1.26 million in an online romance scam. Dominique Golden, 31, and four co-conspirators used dating websites such as Match.com, Our Time and...
Plea agreement reached for Houston woman accused of murdering her childhood friend, kidnapping baby
HOUTSON – The Houston woman accused of kidnapping her childhood friend and friend’s newborn baby before murdering the friend in 2019 is expected to enter a plea agreement next week, a Travis County court official confirmed to KPRC 2 on Tuesday. Magen Fieramusca is charged with capital murder...
