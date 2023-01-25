Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s close to yesterday’s $1800 search and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously

Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
popville.com
“What happened to the HipCityVeg and Fruitive on Connecticut just south of Dupont Circle?”
“What happened to the HipCityVeg and Fruitive on Connecticut just south of Dupont Circle – looks like they are both closed (for good, looking at the websites)?”. Updates when we learn what becomes of the spaces.
WUSA
DC parking meter worker has great outlook
Every day, Tyrone Neal walks up and down the blocks on the north side of the White House for hours. Neal is working, checking people's license plates and parking times for the D.C. Department of Public Works.
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
popville.com
Developing: Shots Fired reported at Union Market around 4pm
Update from Union Market: “We are currently cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. We are currently open and will be open regular hours tomorrow.”. Readers report around 4pm: “Heard 5-6 gunshots outside of Union market”. “Shooting at Union Market about 10 minutes ago. 6-7 shots fired.”. “At...
popville.com
Brine Dupont Grand Opening will be Friday, February 3
“Co-owners Aaron McGovern and Arturas Vorobjovas are proud to announce the expansion of Brine Oyster and Seafood House to Kalorama/Dupont with the grand opening of “Brine Dupont” scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023. Brine Dupont takes over the corner space located at 1800 Connecticut Ave, NW. This will be Brine’s second location in the district.
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store location
A major retail store chain is opening another new location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the iconic shoe brand Nike is expected to host the grand opening of its newest Maryland store location in Silver Spring, according to local reports.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Art Installation at Waterfront Park Reflects Shipping, Slavery
The next public art installation at Waterfront Park, coming this spring, will reflect Alexandria's history as a shipping port. "Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson" by Nina Cooke John, an artist who was born in Jamaica and is now based in New York City. The artist is the founder of Studio Cooke John Architecture and Design and has been featured in national publications and won numerous awards. She was recently selected to design the new Harriet Tubman Monument in Newark, New Jersey.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
WTOP
From food trucks to fine dining: Washingtonian’s 100 very best restaurants
In years past, many lists of best restaurants in D.C. were composed of sit-down restaurants, including expensive, special-occasion experiences. Then the pandemic happened. Washingtonian’s “The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington” is its first compilation of “we’ve gotta try this place” restaurants since the early days of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses, and dampened diners’ interest in sitting in a dining room with strangers.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
fox5dc.com
Ukrainian family-owned bakery in DC's Adams Morgan burglarized nearly year after arson fire
WASHINGTON - A Ukrainian family-owned bakery in D.C.'s Adams Morgan is trying to pick up the pieces following a burglary early Thursday morning that struck almost one year after the business was damaged by an arson fire. Authorities say the robbers busted through the glass front door of the D...
WJLA
Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
mocoshow.com
Soft Opening is Happening Now at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge
Back in November we let you know that Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant announced, via social media, a soft opening that begins today (Thursday, January 26). It is described as an “Afro fusion restaurant and lounge.”
Residents raise affordability questions about Prince George's redevelopment plans
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A day after Maryland's Stadium Authority was given the green light to move ahead with $400 million in financing for Prince George's County to execute a once in a generation master plan to transform a four-mile long corridor along Central Avenue into a glittering new urban center, residents raised questions.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
MPD: 7 adults, 4 children displaced after fire in Northeast
WASHINGTON — Several individuals were displaced Friday night after a fire at a row house in the 1300 block of Bryant Street, Northeast. DC Fire officials confirm the fire started on the first floor of the two-story building. There was a police barricade in place at the time of the fire.
Three Carjackings in Downtown Silver Spring Within Two Weeks: Report
Three carjackings have occurred in downtown Silver Spring within a two-week period, according to a report from NBC Washington. The latest carjacking occurred Wednesday evening at the Chick-fil-A on Fenton St. at Ellsworth Drive. According to MCPD, officers responded to the Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring at approximately 7:18 p.m....
