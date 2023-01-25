ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s close to yesterday’s $1800 search and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago
WUSA

DC parking meter worker has great outlook

Every day, Tyrone Neal walks up and down the blocks on the north side of the White House for hours. Neal is working, checking people's license plates and parking times for the D.C. Department of Public Works.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures

WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Developing: Shots Fired reported at Union Market around 4pm

Update from Union Market: “We are currently cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. We are currently open and will be open regular hours tomorrow.”. Readers report around 4pm: “Heard 5-6 gunshots outside of Union market”. “Shooting at Union Market about 10 minutes ago. 6-7 shots fired.”. “At...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Brine Dupont Grand Opening will be Friday, February 3

“Co-owners Aaron McGovern and Arturas Vorobjovas are proud to announce the expansion of Brine Oyster and Seafood House to Kalorama/Dupont with the grand opening of “Brine Dupont” scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023. Brine Dupont takes over the corner space located at 1800 Connecticut Ave, NW. This will be Brine’s second location in the district.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

New Art Installation at Waterfront Park Reflects Shipping, Slavery

The next public art installation at Waterfront Park, coming this spring, will reflect Alexandria's history as a shipping port. "Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson" by Nina Cooke John, an artist who was born in Jamaica and is now based in New York City. The artist is the founder of Studio Cooke John Architecture and Design and has been featured in national publications and won numerous awards. She was recently selected to design the new Harriet Tubman Monument in Newark, New Jersey.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After

Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

From food trucks to fine dining: Washingtonian’s 100 very best restaurants

In years past, many lists of best restaurants in D.C. were composed of sit-down restaurants, including expensive, special-occasion experiences. Then the pandemic happened. Washingtonian’s “The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington” is its first compilation of “we’ve gotta try this place” restaurants since the early days of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses, and dampened diners’ interest in sitting in a dining room with strangers.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecatoctinbanner.com

Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes

Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
THURMONT, MD
WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names

WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash

WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Soft Opening is Happening Now at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge

Back in November we let you know that Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant announced, via social media, a soft opening that begins today (Thursday, January 26). It is described as an “Afro fusion restaurant and lounge.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD

