ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison

"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
MSNBC

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy