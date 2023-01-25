Read full article on original website
Republicans and gun rights activists unload on new pistol brace regulations
Gun rights groups and top Republicans shelled out scathing criticisms at the Justice Department's new firearm regulation submission Friday governing the use of pistol-stabilizing braces.
Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"
A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order
A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Republicans push constitutional amendment to allow judges to withhold bail for many more defendants
Some Indiana Republicans want to change the state constitution to allow judges to withhold bail entirely for a lot more people.
January 6 rioter who helped kick open door to Capitol sentenced to nearly 4 years on two-year anniversary of attack
On the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot, one of the first rioters to enter the US Capitol that day was sentenced to 46 months behind bars.
Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison
"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling
A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call
As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Reporter brutally fact-checks Kevin McCarthy’s op-ed bragging about GOP accomplishments
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After a few arduous days of voting, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally won over his GOP colleagues on the 15th vote and began his stint as House Speaker. Now that he's been in the role for a full week, McCarthy reflected on what he believes was a successful first week for the party in a recent New York Post op-ed.
