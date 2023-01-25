ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LATACO

The Seven Fanciest, Most Baller Tacos In Los Angeles

Are these the most luxurious tacos in Los Angeles? All (dollar) signs point to yes. And though one of our enduring aims at L.A. TACO is to widen the lens on L.A. past the Hollywood backlots and gossip pages, sometimes we simply have to get off our regional Mexican food high-horses and acknowledge the shiny happy tacos of the 1% that exist out there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Koreatown: Ten Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco and food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more, all the while celebrating how each and every square inch helps makes our fine city the best in the world. Today we’re taking a look at Koreatown!
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The Ten Best Tacos In Koreatown

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Boyle Heights’ Activists Pile Garbage at City Hall to Make Local Politicians Act on Neighborhood’s Trash Problem

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Boyle Heights: Activists with First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard, which organizes regular clean-ups on the streets of Boyle Heights,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Minutes Before Monterey Park Mass Shooting, SWAT Teams Were Relieved Of Duty

While tens of thousands of revelers celebrated the Lunar New Year during a festival in Monterey Park last Saturday, undercover cops from the Monterey Park Police Department shuffled through the crowds, according to a report from LA MAG. Following a year in which anti-Asian hate crimes reached the highest levels ever seen in Los Angeles County, newly appointed police chief Scott Wiese didn’t want to take any chances. So in addition to having undercover cops monitoring the festival, he also had SWAT teams on the ready and uniformed patrol officers making the rounds.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
LATACO

The Seven Best Tacos to Try In Santa Ana

Located just 25 miles south of Los Angeles Santa Ana is a city that is full of culture, art, life, and great food on every corner. It is the second largest city in Orange County and the food scene here is as diverse as its community. You can find anything from Mexican food to Vietnamese food and more. But the tacos are where it’s at, Santa Ana has hands down more than a handful of taquerías, restaurants, food trucks, and food stands that serve some of the best tacos in the city. Tacos that transport you back to Mexico with just one bite. Let’s embark on this taco journey, here are the best tacos to eat when visiting Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
LATACO

‘We Are Not Born Rich:’ Six Street Vendors to Support in Boyle Heights

“We are not born rich, and we have a pride for something we like doing, and our mind just becomes creative to do different things,” says Julian Anguiano, owner of Mystyx Kafe. Street vendors line the sidewalks in Boyle Heights, providing locals with accessible and affordable meals every day. Their contribution to the community goes beyond what they sell and is based heavily on what they represent; cultural identity, union, and tradition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Update: It Took 5 Hours For Police to Warn The Public That Monterey Park Shooter Was Still On The Loose, AP Reports

— On Saturday night, a gunman in L.A. County shot at least 20 people, killing 11. The shooting happened at a Lunar New Year celebration at Star Dance Ballroom, a dance hall in Monterey Park at around 10:20 PM, according to authorities. The suspect, later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, fled the scene afterward. Twenty minutes later, he arrived at an Alhambra dance studio armed with a firearm. Two community members reportedly disarmed Tran before he could cause any further harm. Tran escaped again and was found 30 miles away from the shooting in a white cargo van in Torrance, California, on Sunday, roughly twelve hours after the shooting in Monterey Park. Deputies heard a gunshot as they approached the vehicle, and later it was determined that Tran likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 15 Best Spots in Wilmington

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a reliable taco and food guide for every neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood makes our fine city unique. Check out the rest of our history and food guides on our neighborhood page.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

LATACO

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

