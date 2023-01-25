ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, ME

Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Mattanawcook Academy Girls Too Strong for Sumner 74-39 [STATS]

The Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 74-39 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th. Mattanawcook Academy led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-21 at the end of the 1st Half after outscoring Sumner 28-10 in the 2nd Quarter. The Lynx extended their lead in the 3rd Quarter with a 17-3 run, to take a 59-24 lead.
LINCOLN, ME
MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
HERMON, ME
MDI at Presque Isle; Ellsworth at Caribou Saturday January 28th

The MDI Trojans and Ellsworth Eagles continue their weekend in Aroostook County on Saturday, January 28th with the Trojans playing at Presque Isle and the Eagles at Caribou. The MDI Girls picked up a signature win, beating Caribou 49-47 Friday night. They hope to carry that momentum in their game against Presque Isle at 1 p.m this afternoon. MDI is 7-6 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Points while the Wildcats are 7-6 and in 7th place.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Winter Storm Warning Sunday Night Through Monday Night

There's a winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night through 10 p.m. Monday night (January 22-23) for Downeast Maine, including Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Eastport, Machias and Cherryfield. Total snow accumulations of 3-9 inches with higher amounts expected North of Route 1. Winds will gust as high...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Snow Day Calculator – Friday January 20

Yes, I know there was no school on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and this week was only going to be a 4-day week, but I know many students and teachers are hoping and wondering if there's going to be a snow day on Friday, January 20th, so that there's another long weekend.
ELLSWORTH, ME
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]

Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
DEDHAM, ME
Ellsworth’s Crazy Sumo Opens January 23 [PHOTOS]

Crazy Sumo, opens to the public in the old Denny's in Ellsworth on Monday January 23rd! We were invited in for a sneak peek and meal on Sunday, and it was delicious!. The change in the restaurant from Denny's to Crazy Sumo is extensive! We sat at 1 of the 6 hibachi grill tabletops. Each one seats 10 and Chef Happy put on a show! If you're going to sit at a hibachi grill plan on a hour and fifteen minutes from start to finish, but we were laughing and eating the entire time!
ELLSWORTH, ME
Down East Family YMCA Putting Together Valentine’s Boxes for Meadow View Apartment Residents – Need Your Help

Last year the Down East Family YMCA put together Valentine's Boxes for residents of Meadow View Apartments in Ellsworth, and with your help, they'd like to do so again!. The Meadow View Apartments offer subsidized housing and related services for elderly persons and families and disabled persons. There are approximately 100 people living at Meadow View..
ELLSWORTH, ME
