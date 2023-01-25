Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Ellsworth Boys Survive and Beat Presque Isle 64-57 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys received a scare, trailing the Presque Isle Wildcats 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half, but came out charging in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 22-8 and went on to beat the Wildcats 64-57 in Presque Isle on Friday, January 27th. Ellsworth led 19-11 at...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
Mattanawcook Academy Girls Too Strong for Sumner 74-39 [STATS]
The Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 74-39 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th. Mattanawcook Academy led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-21 at the end of the 1st Half after outscoring Sumner 28-10 in the 2nd Quarter. The Lynx extended their lead in the 3rd Quarter with a 17-3 run, to take a 59-24 lead.
MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI at Presque Isle; Ellsworth at Caribou Saturday January 28th
The MDI Trojans and Ellsworth Eagles continue their weekend in Aroostook County on Saturday, January 28th with the Trojans playing at Presque Isle and the Eagles at Caribou. The MDI Girls picked up a signature win, beating Caribou 49-47 Friday night. They hope to carry that momentum in their game against Presque Isle at 1 p.m this afternoon. MDI is 7-6 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Points while the Wildcats are 7-6 and in 7th place.
Ellsworth Girls Nip MDI – MDI Boys Beat Ellsworth in Swimming and Diving
The Ellsworth Girls Swim and Dive Team nipped MDI 94-88 while the MDI Boys beat Ellsworth 113-51 on Friday night, January 27th at the MDI YMCA. Congratulations to Fiona St. Germain of MDI who set a new MDIHS school record in the 6 dive competition with a score of 180.95.
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
Winter Storm Warning Sunday Night Through Monday Night
There's a winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night through 10 p.m. Monday night (January 22-23) for Downeast Maine, including Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Eastport, Machias and Cherryfield. Total snow accumulations of 3-9 inches with higher amounts expected North of Route 1. Winds will gust as high...
Welcome to Maine! 35 Cats, Kittens Arrive at SPCA of Hancock County from Maryland
If you've been thinking of adopting a cat or kitten, now's the perfect time to visit the SPCA of Hancock County. They have just recently accepted 35 cats and kittens from the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Maryland. These cats/kittens are ready for adoption. The 35 cats/kittens were...
Snow Day Calculator – Friday January 20
Yes, I know there was no school on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and this week was only going to be a 4-day week, but I know many students and teachers are hoping and wondering if there's going to be a snow day on Friday, January 20th, so that there's another long weekend.
HCTC Early Childhood Education Program Starts “Spring Refresh Clothing Drive Clothes for Kids”
The Hancock County Technical Center's Childhood Education Program is competing in the Career Pathways Competition at SkillsUSA. As part of the competition, students are asked to think about their community and create some type of project based around their technical trade area. For the HCTC Childhood Education Program they thought...
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]
Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
Crafternoon with Mike Duffy – Friday January 27th at Jesup Memorial Library
If you have a child or grandchild in Grades 4 to 8, you're invited to bring them to the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Friday, January 27th from 3:15 to 4:15!. The Jesup will be presenting "Crafternoon with Mike Duffy!" You'll be making a surprise craft, with all material provided!
Ellsworth’s Crazy Sumo Opens January 23 [PHOTOS]
Crazy Sumo, opens to the public in the old Denny's in Ellsworth on Monday January 23rd! We were invited in for a sneak peek and meal on Sunday, and it was delicious!. The change in the restaurant from Denny's to Crazy Sumo is extensive! We sat at 1 of the 6 hibachi grill tabletops. Each one seats 10 and Chef Happy put on a show! If you're going to sit at a hibachi grill plan on a hour and fifteen minutes from start to finish, but we were laughing and eating the entire time!
Bar Harbor is Welcoming New Year Round Mouth-Watering Pizzeria Sports Bar
According to Mount Desert Islander, Casey Stone and Ryley O'Brien who were managing two separate eateries have come together to form one ultimate Pizzeria sports bar called Pizzeria 131. It is located on 131 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor and offers wings, pizza, burgers and more. They have everything you...
Significant Ice and Sleet Forecast for Downeast Maine through Monday Evening
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency along with the National Weather Service are warning of a significant ice and sleet storm Sunday night into Monday evening. They are warning of power/cable outages as a result of downed lines and branches, extremely poor road conditions, all due to up to 3/4 –inch of ice and gusting winds.
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
Oh Deer! Southwest Harbor Fire and Police Attempt to Rescue Deer Fallen Through Ice [PHOTOS]
The Southwest Harbor Police and Fire Departments were called to the Norwood Cove area for a deer stuck in the ice on Sunday, January 22. After getting back onto the ice, the deer was slipping and sliding. It must have been so scary falling down,. It sure looks cold! I...
Down East Family YMCA Putting Together Valentine’s Boxes for Meadow View Apartment Residents – Need Your Help
Last year the Down East Family YMCA put together Valentine's Boxes for residents of Meadow View Apartments in Ellsworth, and with your help, they'd like to do so again!. The Meadow View Apartments offer subsidized housing and related services for elderly persons and families and disabled persons. There are approximately 100 people living at Meadow View..
Mei Mei Is the SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week
Do you have any room in your home and heart for Mei Mei?. Mei Mei is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier. She has a tuxedo-type coat pattern with a black base and white markings on her face and chest. She came to the SPCA of Hancock County at the end of December from the stray holding facility.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0