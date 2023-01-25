Crazy Sumo, opens to the public in the old Denny's in Ellsworth on Monday January 23rd! We were invited in for a sneak peek and meal on Sunday, and it was delicious!. The change in the restaurant from Denny's to Crazy Sumo is extensive! We sat at 1 of the 6 hibachi grill tabletops. Each one seats 10 and Chef Happy put on a show! If you're going to sit at a hibachi grill plan on a hour and fifteen minutes from start to finish, but we were laughing and eating the entire time!

