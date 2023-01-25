ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hot 104.7

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Minneapolis implements one-sided parking restrictions starting Jan. 26

To further de-clog the streets of snow, Minneapolis officials have decided to implement Winter Parking Restrictions beginning at 9 pm tonight, Jan. 26. When Winter Parking Restrictions begin tonight, parking will be banned on the EVEN-numbered side of non-Snow-Emergency routes until April 1, unless conditions allow the City to lift the ban earlier.
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future

Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis to impose single-side street parking ordinance; St. Paul won't ... for now

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher announced that starting tomorrow -- Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. -- Minneapolis will go to one-sided parking. The heavy snow accumulation has narrowed city streets, which pose a safety hazard when emergency vehicles cannot navigate these streets to reach people who need assistance. "With 52 inches of snow to date, four snow emergencies in six weeks, and a whole heck of amount of snow plowed to the curb, we have decided, and I have decided and declared, that starting tomorrow at 9 p.m., because of public safety issues, we are going to...
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s Starlite Center COVID-19 Testing Site to Close Sunday

The state of Minnesota announced this week it will close all community COVID-19 testing sites, including the one at the Starlite Center in Brooklyn Park. A year ago, lines were long at the testing center in Brooklyn Park, where people could be tested for free. See story here. At one point the testing center was one of the busiest in the state.
hot967.fm

Jury Convicts man of murdering Minneapolis North High School quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.

(Minneapolis, MN) — A Hennepin County jury has convicted a homeless man originally from Cloquet of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback Deshaun Hill Junior nearly a year ago. Jurors reportedly took only a few minutes of deliberations to reach their verdict. 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam was scouting a North Minneapolis neighborhood for a thief who stole his cell phone at knifepoint earlier that morning when he randomly crossed paths with 15-year-old Hill, who was going to a bus stop. Investigators say Fohrenkam shot Hill when the victim’s back was turned and he was walking away.
CBS Minnesota

Crescent Cove, 1 of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is one Minnesota.Since 2018, Crescent Cove has welcomed hundreds of children and families as a home-away-from-home for kids with life-threatening conditions. It's also a legacy project for the friends and family of a Minnesota Twins legend."It's a joyful, love-filled home," said Katie Lindensfelser, Founder & Executive Director of Crescent Cove.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country.It offers compassionate care for children and...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The cold is a'comin!. The cold that's coming isn't particularly unusual, isn't likely to break any sort of records, and isn't extreme by any stretch. Saying that though, this chilliness will be at least "noteworthy" because of how long it could potentially be around — a week or more.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
