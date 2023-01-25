Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chefs from 5 Twin Cities restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Five Twin Cities chefs are among the semifinalists for this year's James Beard Foundation Awards. The list of semifinalists was released on Tuesday, and includes two first-time nominees and three repeat nominees. Shawn McKenzie, of Minneapolis' Café Cerés, is up for the national award for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker....
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Hair Salon, Customers Express Support for CROWN Act
Legislation is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s desk that has some at the state Capitol wondering “what took so long?” The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act would ban discrimination based on someone’s hair. The Minnesota Senate...
Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire
An effort has been launched to help two Children's Theatre Company actors and their family recover after a fire at their Stillwater home destroyed all their belongings. On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the Stillwater home of Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness, who are both actors with the Minneapolis theatre.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Sabathani Community Center to create healing space in light of Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ tragic death at the hands of Memphis police officers, and the Memphis Police Department’s decision to release video footage of Nichols’ killing this evening, Jan. 27, Sabathani Community Center is opening its doors to community members to grieve, share, vent, and heal.
North Minneapolis church buys neighboring gas station in effort to curb crime
MINNEAPOLIS — At the Real Believers Faith Center church in north Minneapolis, church leaders are taking community safety into their own hands with a unique investment. They bought the neighboring Marathon gas station back in November, where there have been more than 60 911 calls in just the last year, according to call logs from Minneapolis police.
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Minneapolis implements one-sided parking restrictions starting Jan. 26
To further de-clog the streets of snow, Minneapolis officials have decided to implement Winter Parking Restrictions beginning at 9 pm tonight, Jan. 26. When Winter Parking Restrictions begin tonight, parking will be banned on the EVEN-numbered side of non-Snow-Emergency routes until April 1, unless conditions allow the City to lift the ban earlier.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
Minneapolis to impose single-side street parking ordinance; St. Paul won't ... for now
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher announced that starting tomorrow -- Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. -- Minneapolis will go to one-sided parking. The heavy snow accumulation has narrowed city streets, which pose a safety hazard when emergency vehicles cannot navigate these streets to reach people who need assistance. "With 52 inches of snow to date, four snow emergencies in six weeks, and a whole heck of amount of snow plowed to the curb, we have decided, and I have decided and declared, that starting tomorrow at 9 p.m., because of public safety issues, we are going to...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s Starlite Center COVID-19 Testing Site to Close Sunday
The state of Minnesota announced this week it will close all community COVID-19 testing sites, including the one at the Starlite Center in Brooklyn Park. A year ago, lines were long at the testing center in Brooklyn Park, where people could be tested for free. See story here. At one point the testing center was one of the busiest in the state.
Leaders across Minnesota react to Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Leaders across Minnesota are blasting the actions of five former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Video released on Friday has draw widespread criticism of the officers who remain in custody.
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
hot967.fm
Jury Convicts man of murdering Minneapolis North High School quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
(Minneapolis, MN) — A Hennepin County jury has convicted a homeless man originally from Cloquet of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback Deshaun Hill Junior nearly a year ago. Jurors reportedly took only a few minutes of deliberations to reach their verdict. 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam was scouting a North Minneapolis neighborhood for a thief who stole his cell phone at knifepoint earlier that morning when he randomly crossed paths with 15-year-old Hill, who was going to a bus stop. Investigators say Fohrenkam shot Hill when the victim’s back was turned and he was walking away.
Crescent Cove, 1 of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is one Minnesota.Since 2018, Crescent Cove has welcomed hundreds of children and families as a home-away-from-home for kids with life-threatening conditions. It's also a legacy project for the friends and family of a Minnesota Twins legend."It's a joyful, love-filled home," said Katie Lindensfelser, Founder & Executive Director of Crescent Cove.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country.It offers compassionate care for children and...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The cold is a'comin!. The cold that's coming isn't particularly unusual, isn't likely to break any sort of records, and isn't extreme by any stretch. Saying that though, this chilliness will be at least "noteworthy" because of how long it could potentially be around — a week or more.
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
