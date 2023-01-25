BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is one Minnesota.Since 2018, Crescent Cove has welcomed hundreds of children and families as a home-away-from-home for kids with life-threatening conditions. It's also a legacy project for the friends and family of a Minnesota Twins legend."It's a joyful, love-filled home," said Katie Lindensfelser, Founder & Executive Director of Crescent Cove.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country.It offers compassionate care for children and...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO