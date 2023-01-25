Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
Iowa Golf Association to open headquarters, new museum
Iowa Golf House fundraising is largely complete and construction will launch this spring, Chat Pitts, CEO of the Iowa Golf Association (IGA), tells Axios.Details: The $5 million project for a junior golf center and museum will also become the new permanent headquarters for the association and its foundation.It'll include meeting space for golf groups, a driving simulator as well as indoor and outdoor putting greens.Of note: The IGA announced the plans last year following donations of land and money from Michael Coppola, owner of the Echo Valley Country Club.The project is next to the club's Creek Course, roughly two miles south of the DSM International Airport.Driving the news: Des Moines City Council this week approved the final subdivision plat for the nearly three-acre property.The IGA anticipates the project will be completed by next spring, Pitts says. This area next to Echo Valley Country Club's Creek Course will be part of the Iowa Golf House development. It was also the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" question, won by Axios DSM reader Ronald German. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
ktvo.com
4 people killed, multiple injured in northern Iowa van crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
Popular downtown bar heading west-ish for new era
DES MOINES, Iowa — For more than a decade Beer Can Alley and The Exchange inside the Court Center building were synonymous with Des Moines’ downtown entertainment. “Court Center is a landmark for downtown,” said Ted Hawley who owns both businesses. But numerous police calls within the last year to the gem of a historic […]
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
