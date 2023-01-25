San Diego City Council votes to end COVID-19 state of emergency
SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to end the local COVID-19 state of emergency and vaccine mandate for city employees, volunteers, members of boards and commissions, and elected officials.
The proposal was introduced Tuesday by Mayor Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliott and City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert.
The repeal is in line with California's decision to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency effective Feb. 28.
