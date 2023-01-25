Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes will play vs. Bengals; Travis Kelce listed as ‘questionable’
So far, so good for Mahomes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. But the Chiefs’ superstar tight end was a surprise Friday addition to the team’s injury report.
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: 'People will see where I'm at on Sunday'
Patrick Mahomes' participation in Wednesday's practice made headlines. It also gave him a bit of confidence in his injured ankle entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes told reporters on Thursday he had a surprisingly positive experience in Wednesday's session, providing positive momentum prior to Thursday's practice.
Patrick Mahomes Sought Advice From Tom Brady Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes said he sought advice from Tom Brady ahead of the AFC Championship Game.
Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player
Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose. The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media. Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Chiefs’ Mahomes expected to play in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs will have their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tony Pollard Rule? NFL to consider rule change after RB injury
The play that ended Tony Pollard’s postseason had huge ramifications on the Cowboys offense in their divisional-round loss to San Francisco last Sunday. It may ultimately have an effect on every defensive player in the league moving forward. The NFL Competition Committee is expected to consider looking into the...
Why is Arrowhead in Kansas City the loudest NFL stadium?
With a spot to Super Bowl LVII on the line, both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will do whatever they can to win the AFC Championship. But with the two teams playing in Missouri on Sunday, will the Chiefs have an advantage over the Bengals due to how their stadium was designed?
Georgia Players in the NFC and AFC Championship Games
The Bulldogs will be will represented in the NFL's AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals family becomes Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City 6 years ago
One Bengals family has made a Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City six years ago, embracing the team spirit.
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL
NFL Championship Sunday unit ranking: Top offense? Most imposing defense? Plus, 5 draft steals to watch
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. Five of the most unanticipated participants in Championship Sunday. But first, a look at how the final four teams stack up against each other, on each...
NFL
NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Fred Warner's game-winning pick-six lifts 49ers over PHI
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Championship Sunday schedule). DeMeco Ryans' No. 1 defense has propelled the San Francisco 49ers all season long, and it will have to show up again Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC's top seed. In a back-and-forth contest, 49ers' defensive captain Fred Warner leaves his mark with a game-winning pick-six of Jalen Hurts to help get the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.
NFL
Panthers hiring former Colts coach Frank Reich as head coach
The Carolina Panthers have decided on their next head coach. Carolina is hiring former Colts coach Frank Reich, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The team later announced the news. Reich will receive a four-year contract, Rapoport added. Reich's history with the Panthers dates back to...
NFL
NFL Presents: Emergency Preparedness in Sports
On Tuesday, January 31, from 8:00 - 8:45 PM ET, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will lead a discussion about the emergency action plans in place at each NFL game, how other professional leagues approach preparedness, and what sports at all levels can do to be prepared for a range of emergency scenarios. The discussion will feature perspective from:
NFL
Joe Burrow headlines 10 NFL players who have earned big-money contracts in the coming offseason
The football world has been waiting for Lamar Jackson to sign a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens for more than a year now. But at the moment, less than two months away from free agency, nothing appears imminent. Jackson and the Ravens paused negotiations during the 2022 campaign, but...
