wqcs.org
Governor Proposes Reducing Death Penalty Verdict Requirement from Unanimous to a Supermajority
Florida - Thursday January 26, 2023: Governor DeSantis has proposed legislation that would reduces the number of jurors required for a death penalty recommendation from unanimous to a supermajority. The Governor said he would seek that change following last October's non-unanimous jury verdict against Nikolas Cruz, the teen convicted of...
Jury Unanimously Votes to Recommend the Death-Penalty for Steven Wolf
South Florida - Thursday January 23, 2023: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced that State Prosecutors have secured a guilty conviction and unanimous vote recommending the death penalty against a Florida Keys man who committed sexual battery and murder. The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Wolf after...
Ground Broken on Project that Aims to Bring More Fresh Water South to Florida Bay
Everglades National Park - Thursday January 26, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District, along with the National Park Service, broke ground Thursday morning on the Taylor Slough Flow Improvement Project within Everglades National Park. This environmental restoration project will allow more clean, freshwater to flow south through Taylor Slough and onto Florida Bay, where it is needed to balance salinity levels and promote ecological health.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Seeks Help Finding Missing Woman
St. Lucie County - Friday January 27, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a bulletin asking for the public's help in locating 65 year old Janie Wilkenson. Wilkenson was last seen by family members Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023 at her home located at 702 Brack Road in Ft. Pierce.
