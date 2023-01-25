ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Jury Unanimously Votes to Recommend the Death-Penalty for Steven Wolf

South Florida - Thursday January 23, 2023: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced that State Prosecutors have secured a guilty conviction and unanimous vote recommending the death penalty against a Florida Keys man who committed sexual battery and murder. The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Wolf after...
MARATHON, FL
Ground Broken on Project that Aims to Bring More Fresh Water South to Florida Bay

Everglades National Park - Thursday January 26, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District, along with the National Park Service, broke ground Thursday morning on the Taylor Slough Flow Improvement Project within Everglades National Park. This environmental restoration project will allow more clean, freshwater to flow south through Taylor Slough and onto Florida Bay, where it is needed to balance salinity levels and promote ecological health.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Seeks Help Finding Missing Woman

St. Lucie County - Friday January 27, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a bulletin asking for the public's help in locating 65 year old Janie Wilkenson. Wilkenson was last seen by family members Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023 at her home located at 702 Brack Road in Ft. Pierce.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

