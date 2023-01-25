ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Simpsonville City Council Notes: Proposal to reopen Hunter Street fails

Here’s a recap of the Jan. 24 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council. City Council rejected a proposal by Councilman Aaron Rupe to reopen Hunter Street with an increased police presence and speed bumps. Several council members voiced support for the closure by discussing how the neighborhood streets were...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greer City Council Notes: 264-unit apartment complex gains final approval

Here’s a recap of the Jan. 24 meeting of the Greer City Council. City Council gave final approval to a trio of annexation requests for 24.4 acres on North Dobson Road. The applicant, Streams Development, plans to build a 264-unit apartment complex. Approved: Over $53,500 for Fire Department turn...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Plans to build new emergency department at AnMed Health

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate health system is making room for more patients. AnMed Health is moving forward with plans to build a new stand-alone emergency department at its Piedmont Campus. AnMed Health CEO William Kenley said this area is where the health system is seeing a growing...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County

A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

What triggers the spring housing market

Sure, the days are still short and the nights still cold. But as we march toward spring, the market perennially heats up, says Joan Herlong, Owner and CEO of Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty in Greenville. But it isn’t just any trigger that triggers our spring market,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
wspa.com

SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

