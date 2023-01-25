Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Proposal to reopen Hunter Street fails
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 24 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council. City Council rejected a proposal by Councilman Aaron Rupe to reopen Hunter Street with an increased police presence and speed bumps. Several council members voiced support for the closure by discussing how the neighborhood streets were...
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash over construction of new facility
The Greenville Transit Authority responded to backlash over construction of its new Greenlink bus maintenance facility.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: 264-unit apartment complex gains final approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 24 meeting of the Greer City Council. City Council gave final approval to a trio of annexation requests for 24.4 acres on North Dobson Road. The applicant, Streams Development, plans to build a 264-unit apartment complex. Approved: Over $53,500 for Fire Department turn...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
FOX Carolina
As Judson Mill opens new Hub, we look at how mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Judson Mill District held a grand opening Thursday for what they’re calling the Jud Hub. It will offer meeting and gathering space for nonprofits and organizations. It’s just one more step on a long mill revitalization project. Developers say the Jud Hub...
FOX Carolina
Plans to build new emergency department at AnMed Health
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate health system is making room for more patients. AnMed Health is moving forward with plans to build a new stand-alone emergency department at its Piedmont Campus. AnMed Health CEO William Kenley said this area is where the health system is seeing a growing...
WYFF4.com
Limestone University president resigns; school names acting president, officials say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — An Upstate university president has resigned just days after the departure of another school administrator. After five years at the helm of Limestone University, Darrell Parker resigned on Thursday as the president, officials said in a release. Parker's resignation comes after he informed the campus community...
SCDOT plans to make U.S. 29 in Cherokee Co. safer
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade U.S. 29 in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
Greenville campaign consultant pleads guilty in court
A local campaign consultant pleaded guilty in court to forgery and breach of trust.
gsabusiness.com
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
Worker rescued from manhole in Spartanburg Co.
A construction worker was rescued from a man pole Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
WLOS.com
$16M available for PPP loan forgiveness, but hundreds of area businesses haven't applied
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In response to the COVID pandemic, the federal government offered loans to businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020. The program was designed to help businesses keep their doors open and retain their employees, even if customers weren’t walking in their doors. Now,...
greenvillejournal.com
What triggers the spring housing market
Sure, the days are still short and the nights still cold. But as we march toward spring, the market perennially heats up, says Joan Herlong, Owner and CEO of Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty in Greenville. But it isn’t just any trigger that triggers our spring market,...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
wspa.com
SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville Co.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
