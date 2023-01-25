Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite, Sport Matching Outfits on Set of 'Wolves' Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together on set -- and having a twinning moment. On Tuesday, Clooney, 61, and Pitt, 59, were spotted braving the chilly New York City weather as they filmed scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves. The stars shared a bit of a...
NME
Margot Robbie reveals what they’re actually snorting in ‘Babylon’
Margot Robbie has shared what substances were used to replicate the “ridiculous” amount of cocaine in Babylon. Directed by Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land), the period comedy drama epic charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s.
Tom Hanks Picks Two Of His Movies He Wants To Be Part Of His Legacy After He’s Gone
Tom Hanks' new film A Man Called Otto had the actor reflecting on his body of work, and he named two films he'd like to be part of his legacy. Do you agree?
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
TODAY.com
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet pics of Eddie Van Halen and son on late musician's birthday
Valerie Bertinelli is remembering her former husband Eddie Van Halen on his birthday, just over two years after his death from cancer at age 65. Bertinelli posted two black-and-white selfies, one of her with Van Halen, and one of the pair with their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, captioning the post with a single white heart.
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
ETOnline.com
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch
There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
Elle
Why Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Marry John Miller After 4 Years of Dating
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of over four years, John Miller. A source explained to Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed to Miller, she is a little more reluctant to jump into another marriage. Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years, separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Prior to that, Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004.
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
Selena Gomez Reiterated That She Has Lupus After TikTok Commenters Pointed Out That Her Hands Were Shaking
"Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus."
Pamela Anderson Admits She Knew 1 Of Her Marriages Was A ‘Mistake’ Right Away
“It’s embarrassing,” the “Baywatch” star told Howard Stern of her reason for marrying one of her ex-husbands.
NME
Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”
Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'
The actress shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts is hoping her early days as a sleepwalker don't get passed down to her son. Appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream Queens actress shares that she's a little bit nervous that her son Rhodes, 2, will develop the same sleepwalking habits she did as a child. "I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it's not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked," she explains. "One time I was sleepwalking and...
Nick Jonas Says Working with Kelly Clarkson on New Popcorn Flavor Was a 'Dream'
The Jonas Brothers' popcorn brand Rob's Backstage Popcorn adds a new flavor: Kelly's Classic BBQ Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson have moved on from sharing a stage to sharing a bag of popcorn. The American Idol star helped the "Jealous" singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas introduce a new flavor to their popcorn line: Kelly's Classic BBQ. Nick calls the new Rob's Backstage Popcorn flavor "a tip of the cap" to Clarkson's Texas roots. "Our original flavor has that kind of delicious tangy spice flavor to it,...
AOL Corp
Diane Keaton says she hasn't been on a date in 15 years: 'I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine'
Could Diane Keaton and Richard Gere have been one of Hollywood's power couples? If the actress had her way years ago, the answer is yes. Keaton told Extra that when she and Gere filmed 1977's Looking for Mr. Goodbar, she was hoping to be more than co-stars. "I had a...
Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination
The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
Michael Bublé Says Focus on 'Fulfillment' Is Key to His Marriage to Luisana Lopilato
"I'm not saying we're perfect — nobody is," Michael Bublé told Red magazine about his 11-year marriage to Luisana Lopilato Michael Bublé is sharing the secret of his marriage to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato. "More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfillment is important," the "Haven't Met You Yet" crooner, 47, told the March 2023 issue of Red magazine about his 11- year marriage to Lopilato, 35. "I'm not saying we're perfect — nobody is — but we both have that understanding," Bublé added. "I...
NME
What movies will win the Oscars 2023?
The 95th Academy Awards will see the best films from the past year compete for a coveted Oscar statuette. This year’s ceremony, set to be held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday March 12, will also reflect on the history of the awards to celebrate the milestone birthday.
