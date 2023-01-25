Read full article on original website
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
Birmingham Boys Choir to hold concert at THS
ALABASTER – The Birmingham Boys Choir is gearing up to perform in Alabaster for a special Valentine’s Day show entitled, “Love, Magic and Music.”. The event will be held Feb. 12 at Thompson High School in the school’s Performing Arts Center, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and will feature both the Birmingham Boys Choir and master magician David Garrard.
CHHS honors medical students with inaugural pinning ceremony
CHELSEA – Chelsea High School healthcare students donned white robes as they looked toward their futures in the health care industry during the inaugural White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The First annual White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony was held in the Chelsea High...
PHS makes puzzle treat for facility dog
PELHAM – Pelham High School students put their engineering skills to the test as they made a treat puzzle for the facility dog, Cricket. “Cricket joined the Pelham family last spring, and this year is her first school year working with us,” said Sarah Tarbox, Math and Engineer teacher. “Our students of all ages seem to enjoy working with Cricket. My high school students get really excited to tell me about her visits to their classrooms at the high school, and my son, who is a kindergartener at Pelham Oaks, loves seeing her when she comes to visit his school. Many of our students seem to be more at ease when Cricket is nearby.”
Remembering your roots
There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
Chelsea unveils CHHS Master Plan
CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea held a meeting to discuss the master plan for upgrades to Chelsea High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Elected officials from the city of Chelsea and Westover were present, as well as members of the Board of Education, Shelby County Commission and State Representative Susan Dubose.
Chamber holds eighth annual Business Outlook Conference, provides update on Shelby Forward Campaign
SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber held its eighth annual Business Outlook Conference at the Pelham Civic Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The conference was presented by the University of Montevallo and Stephens College of Business with special guest speaker Aimee Mellon, an associate professor of marketing in the Stephens College of Business at University of Montevallo, who currently serves as the interim dean.
Bessemer, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business
ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
2 new Hoover firetrucks decked out with schools colors, mascots
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two new firetrucks are headed to Hoover and you might do a double-take when you see them. The trucks will represent Hoover and Spain Park High Schools’ colors and mascot names. The Hoover Buccaneers truck will call Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings home, while the Spain Park Jags truck will be based at Fire Station No. 7 in the Inverness Community.
Weapon brought on campus to Clay Elementary School
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - A weapon was found to have been brought to school on Wednesday, prompting administrators to quickly take action. Dr. Jacqnaii Finkley, Clay Elementary School Principal, confirmed in a statement to families that when a parent notified administrators of a weapon on campus, they immediately took action.
CBA to become affiliate of The Shelby County Chamber
CHELSEA – Beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Chelsea Business Alliance will become an official affiliate organization of The Shelby County Chamber, according to an official press release by The Shelby County Chamber. “On behalf of the current Chelsea Business Alliance’s Board of Directors, we believe this closer affiliation...
Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle bring laughs to Birmingham in sold out show
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday was a big night of entertainment at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. The touring production of “Hamilton,” and a popular comedy show, brought thousands of people to the downtown area. Wednesday’s comedy show was one of just five shows in this limited run...
Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district. Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.
Mortimer Jordan High School teacher killed in ‘bus incident’ on campus
A Jefferson County high school teacher, who was also a bus driver, was killed Wednesday in what authorities described as a “bus incident.”. The accident happened before 6:45 a.m. at Mortimer Jordan High School in north Jefferson County. It took place in the parking lot before the driver ran his route.
University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’
An University of Alabama professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the university’s push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”. Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor, cited distance from family as one of the reasons for leaving. However, he dug deeper into why he left through a series of tweets to raise a concern about the state of higher education.
Land transactions for Jan. 17 through Jan. 20
The following land transactions occurred between Jan 17 through Jan 20. -William Franklin Jones to John Mason Houghland, for $1,550,000, for Lot 193 in Shoal Creek. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samantha J. Wilson, for $375,900, for Lot 1354 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector. -U.S. Bank National Association to...
