Shelby County, AL

Shelby Reporter

Birmingham Boys Choir to hold concert at THS

ALABASTER – The Birmingham Boys Choir is gearing up to perform in Alabaster for a special Valentine’s Day show entitled, “Love, Magic and Music.”. The event will be held Feb. 12 at Thompson High School in the school’s Performing Arts Center, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and will feature both the Birmingham Boys Choir and master magician David Garrard.
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

CHHS honors medical students with inaugural pinning ceremony

CHELSEA – Chelsea High School healthcare students donned white robes as they looked toward their futures in the health care industry during the inaugural White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The First annual White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony was held in the Chelsea High...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

PHS makes puzzle treat for facility dog

PELHAM – Pelham High School students put their engineering skills to the test as they made a treat puzzle for the facility dog, Cricket. “Cricket joined the Pelham family last spring, and this year is her first school year working with us,” said Sarah Tarbox, Math and Engineer teacher. “Our students of all ages seem to enjoy working with Cricket. My high school students get really excited to tell me about her visits to their classrooms at the high school, and my son, who is a kindergartener at Pelham Oaks, loves seeing her when she comes to visit his school. Many of our students seem to be more at ease when Cricket is nearby.”
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Remembering your roots

There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea unveils CHHS Master Plan

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea held a meeting to discuss the master plan for upgrades to Chelsea High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Elected officials from the city of Chelsea and Westover were present, as well as members of the Board of Education, Shelby County Commission and State Representative Susan Dubose.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chamber holds eighth annual Business Outlook Conference, provides update on Shelby Forward Campaign

SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber held its eighth annual Business Outlook Conference at the Pelham Civic Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The conference was presented by the University of Montevallo and Stephens College of Business with special guest speaker Aimee Mellon, an associate professor of marketing in the Stephens College of Business at University of Montevallo, who currently serves as the interim dean.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bessemer, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BESSEMER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business

ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

2 new Hoover firetrucks decked out with schools colors, mascots

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two new firetrucks are headed to Hoover and you might do a double-take when you see them. The trucks will represent Hoover and Spain Park High Schools’ colors and mascot names. The Hoover Buccaneers truck will call Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings home, while the Spain Park Jags truck will be based at Fire Station No. 7 in the Inverness Community.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Weapon brought on campus to Clay Elementary School

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - A weapon was found to have been brought to school on Wednesday, prompting administrators to quickly take action. Dr. Jacqnaii Finkley, Clay Elementary School Principal, confirmed in a statement to families that when a parent notified administrators of a weapon on campus, they immediately took action.
CLAY, AL
Shelby Reporter

CBA to become affiliate of The Shelby County Chamber

CHELSEA – Beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Chelsea Business Alliance will become an official affiliate organization of The Shelby County Chamber, according to an official press release by The Shelby County Chamber. “On behalf of the current Chelsea Business Alliance’s Board of Directors, we believe this closer affiliation...
CHELSEA, AL
WSFA

Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
ALABAMA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district. Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wufe967.com

University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’

An University of Alabama professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the university’s push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”. Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor, cited distance from family as one of the reasons for leaving. However, he dug deeper into why he left through a series of tweets to raise a concern about the state of higher education.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Land transactions for Jan. 17 through Jan. 20

The following land transactions occurred between Jan 17 through Jan 20. -William Franklin Jones to John Mason Houghland, for $1,550,000, for Lot 193 in Shoal Creek. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samantha J. Wilson, for $375,900, for Lot 1354 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector. -U.S. Bank National Association to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

