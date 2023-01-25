ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Parks and Rec shares update on projects

ALABASTER – Alabaster Parks and Recreation Director Tim Hamm has shared the department’s plans and projects for 2023. “Parks and Recreation is what people get out and do in the little free time that everyone has in this busy world,” Hamm said. “We want to provide facilities and areas that cater to all age groups and (be) able to personalize what we can and what we can offer.”
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea unveils CHHS Master Plan

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea held a meeting to discuss the master plan for upgrades to Chelsea High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Elected officials from the city of Chelsea and Westover were present, as well as members of the Board of Education, Shelby County Commission and State Representative Susan Dubose.
Shelby Reporter

Chamber holds eighth annual Business Outlook Conference, provides update on Shelby Forward Campaign

SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber held its eighth annual Business Outlook Conference at the Pelham Civic Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The conference was presented by the University of Montevallo and Stephens College of Business with special guest speaker Aimee Mellon, an associate professor of marketing in the Stephens College of Business at University of Montevallo, who currently serves as the interim dean.
AL.com

Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
Shelby Reporter

Land transactions for Jan. 17 through Jan. 20

The following land transactions occurred between Jan 17 through Jan 20. -William Franklin Jones to John Mason Houghland, for $1,550,000, for Lot 193 in Shoal Creek. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samantha J. Wilson, for $375,900, for Lot 1354 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector. -U.S. Bank National Association to...
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Shelby Reporter

Municipal police reports for Jan. 10 through Jan. 24

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 10 through Jan. 24. -Public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 1.52 grams of marijuana and 1.26 grams of Methamphetamine. -Trespassing notice from the...
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea High School band holding fundraiser for new uniforms

CHELSEA – If fundraising efforts continue to be successful in the coming weeks, the members of the Chelsea High School Marching Band could be donning new uniforms by the next school year. The band’s goal is to raise at least $45,000 to supplement other funds designated for purchasing much-needed...
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
