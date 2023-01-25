Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Parks and Rec shares update on projects
ALABASTER – Alabaster Parks and Recreation Director Tim Hamm has shared the department’s plans and projects for 2023. “Parks and Recreation is what people get out and do in the little free time that everyone has in this busy world,” Hamm said. “We want to provide facilities and areas that cater to all age groups and (be) able to personalize what we can and what we can offer.”
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook residents irked with lengthy construction on expensive house
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
Birmingham Water Works Board approves over $18 million in funding for pipeline project
This week the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) approved an $18.5 million pipeline project to transport water from northeastern reservoirs to customers on the southern end of their coverage area who get their water from Lake Purdy. This project will be Phase 6D of the Carson Loop pipeline project that...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea unveils CHHS Master Plan
CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea held a meeting to discuss the master plan for upgrades to Chelsea High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Elected officials from the city of Chelsea and Westover were present, as well as members of the Board of Education, Shelby County Commission and State Representative Susan Dubose.
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
Legal records show recent public outcry against Parking Enforcement Systems is nothing new
Birmingham city officials are looking into recent, ongoing complaints about the practices of a towing company responsible for taking vehicles from many downtown parking lots, but grievances against the company date back at least a decade. The company, Parking Enforcement Systems, has been subject to previous review and current scrutiny...
Shelby Reporter
Chamber holds eighth annual Business Outlook Conference, provides update on Shelby Forward Campaign
SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber held its eighth annual Business Outlook Conference at the Pelham Civic Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The conference was presented by the University of Montevallo and Stephens College of Business with special guest speaker Aimee Mellon, an associate professor of marketing in the Stephens College of Business at University of Montevallo, who currently serves as the interim dean.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks looks ahead to 2nd term
We sat down with Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks shortly after he was sworn in for his second term of leading the school system. Get an inside look at his mindset and emotion for the job he does on a daily basis.
Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
Shelby Reporter
Land transactions for Jan. 17 through Jan. 20
The following land transactions occurred between Jan 17 through Jan 20. -William Franklin Jones to John Mason Houghland, for $1,550,000, for Lot 193 in Shoal Creek. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samantha J. Wilson, for $375,900, for Lot 1354 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector. -U.S. Bank National Association to...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Jan. 10 through Jan. 24
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 10 through Jan. 24. -Public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 1.52 grams of marijuana and 1.26 grams of Methamphetamine. -Trespassing notice from the...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea High School band holding fundraiser for new uniforms
CHELSEA – If fundraising efforts continue to be successful in the coming weeks, the members of the Chelsea High School Marching Band could be donning new uniforms by the next school year. The band’s goal is to raise at least $45,000 to supplement other funds designated for purchasing much-needed...
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
wvtm13.com
Graffiti advertising what the SPLC calls "White Nationalist Hate Group" in Birmingham
New graffiti has appeared on Red Mountain Expressway promoting "Patriot Front," a group the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a designated hate group. The painting says "Reclaim America," a call of action by the group to "return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers." Eric Hall, with Birmingham Black...
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
