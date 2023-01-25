ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
who13.com

Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol

The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
IOWA STATE
The 74

After Years of Debate, Iowa Passes Statewide Education Savings Account Program

After years of debate and a decisive election with school choice at center stage, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her private school scholarship program into law Tuesday. Students and staff of Iowa private schools gathered around the lectern in the Capitol rotunda as Reynolds and supporters celebrated passing the legislation, which cleared the Senate less than […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

16-year-olds could sell and serve alcohol under proposed bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — A proposal being considered at the statehouse could open the door wider for teenagers looking for jobs while also providing a small solution to Iowa's serious worker shortage. It would allow bar and restaurant employees to sell and serve alcohol if they are at least...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"

Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Superintendents react to school choice law

FORT MADISON – Area public school officials are reacting with some consternation about the new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week that allocates public funding for private Educational Savings Accounts. Reynolds signed the Students First Act into law earlier this week establishing the savings account with approximately...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa Senate subcommittee advances Gadsden Flag license plate proposal

A bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the message “don’t tread on me” has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If the bill becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side of the plate and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate

Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Democrats to choose new leadership

The Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee will choose from three politically seasoned candidates Saturday to serve as the next party chair. The winner of Saturday’s election will replace current party chairman Rep. Ross Wilburn, who is stepping down.  The party’s new leader will navigate significant obstacles including the preservation – or not – of […] The post Iowa Democrats to choose new leadership appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality

Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird To Work On Preventing Youth Drug Use, Violence

(Des Moines) Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird proposed a bill to increase the penalties for drug dealers who give out substances that lead to someone’s death. Bird says the measure is one step toward preventing substance abuse and violence, especially among youth. The statement comes after an 18-year-old killed two people and injured another in a shooting in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
DES MOINES, IA
rcreader.com

Environmental Groups Applaud Iowa Regulators' Order to Make Public Midamerican Energy's Secret Planning Studies

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — On January 19, 2023, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order in MidAmerican Energy’s Wind PRIME proceeding to make public two generation-planning studies that MidAmerican has aggressively and repeatedly sought to keep secret from regulators and the public. The studies include an evaluation of the economics of MidAmerican’s coal-generating facilities and a study of pathways to achieve zero carbon-emissions electricity.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy